What started with the idea to buy a keg, grill some burgers and celebrate the lives and legacies of Mike Duskin and Riley Stephens with their families has evolved into a highly organized event attended by over 1,000 people celebrating the lives of all fallen Special Operators and their families.
The 11th annual Duskin and Stephens Beef and Beer Benefit returns Thursday, May 25, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. Tickets runs $15-$55.
The evening features live music by Tony Barnes and BoneS Fork, a rock ’n’ roll band formed by Army veterans who served in the Special Forces (Green Berets), a massive silent auction and, of course, beef provided by Bell Tree Tavern and Sly Fox, and plenty of cold beer provided by Railhouse Brewery, Southern Pines Brewing and Hatchet Brewing Company. In addition, Reverie Cocktail and James Creek Cider House are also back again serving up their fan favorite specialties.
The evening event is kid friendly, with bounce houses and face painting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
Adult tickets are $50 in advance and $55 the day of the event. Kids (age 3-17) are $15; under 3 is free. The event is held rain or shine.
The Duskin and Stephens Foundation (DSF) is a charitable foundation that supports theSpecial Operations community through direct support to Gold Star Families, youth scholarships, and support to families of SOF soldiers. This foundation is run by activeduty members of the Special Operations and members of our community who understandcurrent events around the world and how they impact service members and their families.Over the course of our mission, we have provided more than $1 million to the SOFcommunity, including more than $600k in K-12 scholarship awards.
Programs include healing opportunities for Gold Star Families and wounded SOF Warriors, youth scholarships for the children of SOF members, and events that memorialize fallen members of the SOF Community. For more information about DSF or to order merchandise please visit www.duskinandstephens.org.
