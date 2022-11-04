The acclaimed brothers-on-guitar group Kossler Duo will perform a duet concert as this year’s entry in the SCC Guitar Performing Artist series at Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. “New Music and Old Favorites for 2 Guitars” is an eclectic program featuring an array of old and new music that spans the globe with music from Spain, Brazil, France, the U.S. and more.
Sandhills Community College’s Fine Arts Department chair and professor of music Ryan Book founded the annual Guitar Performing Artist series in 2012 and continues as its curator.
“Adam and John Kossler have been studying classical guitar for most of their lives, and they have the chops to prove it,” Book says. “They’re master technicians on their instruments, and their sensitivity to musical interpretation is also a high priority.”
Boasting flawless virtuosity, sincere musicianship, and seamless ensemble, Kossler Duo has enjoyed mainstream success with their first album, “Danse Macabre” debuting at No. 2 on Billboard’s Traditional Classical chart and No. 7 on the Classical Albums chart.
Both Kosslers have established themselves individually as soloists, chamber musicians and educators. As the Kossler Duo they’ve performed for concert series including the Utah Classical Guitar Series, Philadelphia Guitar Series, Triangle Guitar Series, Auburn Guitar Society Concert Series, Aguado Guitar Series, Appalachian Guitarfest, Mid Maryland Guitar Festival, and East Carolina Guitar Workshop.
Their program for this concert encompasses works by Saint-Saens, Mendelssohn, Brahms and Handel.
“This concert is sure to please Sandhills area music lovers who appreciate high-caliber guitar performances. And experiencing a concert like this in the gorgeous, intimate setting of BPAC’s new McPherson Theater makes the evening even more special,” says BPAC Executive Director Morgan Sills.
