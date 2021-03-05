Pinehurst writer Paul Dunn has recently released the fourth and final book in his series titled “Secret War Diaries of Abraham Lincoln — Including His Recurring Dreams.”
Dunn, who was born in 1928, on Long Island, N.Y., says he has always had a strong interest in history and biography.
“For a long time, I had wanted to do a book about Lincoln, but realizing that there had been about 20,000 books written about him, I couldn’t think of an original concept,” he says. “Then when I discovered he had never written a diary, I thought perhaps that might be a good idea for a book.”
The four volumes of this series are what Dunn describes as “faction.”
“The diary entries are fiction, and the author’s notes for each entry are based on facts,” he says.
Dunn counts himself lucky that a chronology of Lincoln’s life from 1809 until his assassination in 1865 existed.
“That, together with a nine-volume series, ’The Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln,” by the Abraham Lincoln Association, allowed me to know what he did and wrote every day of the Civil War,” he says.
Dunn says that he endeavored to put on paper what Lincoln might have written based upon the events of the time.
“Almost every military and naval engagement has been covered,” he says. “I have included some of his dreams. He was a melancholy man who used humor to deal with the difficult times in which he lived, including the death of his young son, and the mental stress upon Mary Lincoln.”
Dunn says that to his mind Lincoln was America’s greatest president, “except perhaps for Washington, whose life Lincoln admired from when he was a boy.”
Dunn’s maternal grandfather, Charles Hanser, never having gone past the fifth grade, started what became one of the country’s foremost advertising agencies.
“My other grandfather, Leo M. Dunn, began working as a messenger boy for Western Electric in Pittsburgh and spent 40 years with the company, becoming a member of the board of directors,” he says.
Dunn, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, attended St. John’s University and its School of Law, but he actually spent most of his career in advertising with several marketing companies throughout the area before his retirement.
“I have 10 children, five boys and five girls, and more than 60 grandkids,” he says. “Never a dull moment.”
In addition to this series, Dunn has also written “Touching Raw Nerves,” a compendium of columns he has written for The Pilot, “Great Donald Ross Golf Courses You Can Play” and “Great Donald Ross Golf Courses Everyone Can Play.”
Dunn says that he is doing a great deal of historic reading now.
“Most recently, I read a fine biography of Ulysses Grant, which was inspiring and very revealing about the man, who in his day was ranked with Washington and Lincoln among our greatest leaders,” he says. “I have no specific book in mind, but would like to do another one.”
Dunn’s books are available at The Country Bookshop in Southern Pines and online.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
