The Duke University Chorale will make its annual concert appearance on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m., at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst. The Chorale is now conducted by Dr. Allan Friedman and accompanied by Hye-Bin Song. There is no admission charge to attend.
Founded in 1970 by Ben Smith and led for many years by Dr. Rodney Wynkoop, the Chorale’s first tour destination was Pinehurst, over 50 years ago. They will present a short program in the Grand Hall at Penick Village before performing at The Village Chapel later that afternoon.
The Chorale will offer a program of music focusing on the beauty of nature from around the world with selections from the Renaissance, Classical and Romantic eras. They will also present movements from the Requiem Mass by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which will be presented in full at Duke Chapel in March.
Rounding out their hour-long program will be arrangements of spirituals, gospel and jazz tunes.
“The Chorale is so pleased to continue our tradition of a fall trip to The Village Chapel and Penick Village. We are excited to share this diverse music with our audience, including both some beautiful new music as well as old favorites,” says Friedman.
The Duke University Chorale is a 40-voice ensemble consisting of undergraduate and graduate students with global representation. Their concert repertoire spans six centuries of sacred and secular music. The Chorale strives to make beautiful, informed and relevant music in a warm community.
On Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m., The Village Chapel will present “My Spirit Sang All Day,” a program of a cappella music for vocal quartet. This program was rescheduled from September.
There is no admission charge for either program.
For more information on The Village Chapel music program, contact Stephen Gourley at stephen@tvcpinehurst.com or call (910) 295-6003.
