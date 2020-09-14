Pastor Michael Dubbs, of the Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines, will be walking 19 miles Saturday, Sept. 19, to benefit the emergency room staff at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dubbs was speaking with a close friend in Pennsylvania, who said he would be hiking 19 miles, picking up on the theme of COVID-19, to honor emergency room workers in Pennsylvania. Dubbs thought that was a great idea and was inspired to do the same.
“It is an honor to recognize those on the front lines of the battle to beat this pandemic,” says Dubbs. The proceeds from pledges supporting Dubbs will be used to treat the entire emergency room staff to lunch. Dubbs reports that the ER is already excited about this, and they have chosen to have lunch provided by Jersey Mike’s.
Dubbs will be walking around the Southern Pines Reservoir, starting from Reservoir Park at 8 a.m. Anyone who wishes to join him is encouraged to come along.
Since the reservoir is 2.1 miles around, interested folks can join in at multiple intervals and walk a lap or two or more. There will be a break at noon for lunch.
“Bring your own refreshments; lunch will not be provided,” says a spokesman. “The Pavilion is currently being renovated, so bring a lawn chair or blanket along with your sandwich for a ‘social distance picnic.’”
Anyone who would like to sponsor Pastor Dubbs is welcome to do so. Pledge an amount per mile or make a flat donation. Any excess funds will be donated to nursing scholarships.
Message Dubbs on the Facebook page of Community Congregational Church of Southern Pines or post a comment if you have any questions or would like to walk.
“You can pledge via email at cccspnc@outlook.com or checks can be sent to the church office at 141 N. Bennett St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.”
Dubbs can also be reached at (910) 885-3170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.