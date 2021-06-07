Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.