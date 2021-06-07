Cancer affects everyone. Nearly 17 million people are living with and beyond cancer in the United States, and there are more than 43 million cancer survivors across the globe.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is committed to offering high-quality cancer care and recognizing the brave fighters who are taking on the disease each day.
This June, cancer survivors throughout the Sandhills are invited to a special drive-thru event to celebrate the 34th annual National Cancer Survivors Day.
FirstHealth will honor survivors on June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. near the site of the system’s future comprehensive cancer center.
“We are so thrilled to honor cancer survivors and their families, and this year will be especially unique because we are holding a drive-through event,” said Laura Kuzma, FirstHealth’s administrative director of Oncology Services and Clinical Trials. “We hope that seeing the site of our future comprehensive cancer center will be a reminder to survivors that FirstHealth is in the fight with them and committed to battling cancer.”
The new cancer center, scheduled to open in early 2023, will change the face of cancer care in our region. Funded in part by The Foundation of FirstHealth's Building the Dream Campaign, the center will have it all — spaces for diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
A section of the center will be dedicated to research and world-class clinical trials, and there will be areas for newly diagnosed patients to meet with their care teams. It will include a healing garden, spaces for support group meetings and even a wellness and exercise area for patients. Caregivers will be considered, too, as they experience the cancer journey right along with someone who has been diagnosed.
The Cancer Survivors Day drive-through will begin from Aviemore Drive in Pinehurst, and those taking part should turn onto Page Drive (corner at First Citizens Bank).
From there, follow the signs. There will be giveaway items, sweet and salty treats, photo opportunities and an up-close view of the construction site. A narration will provide more details and the latest information about the cancer center progress. The final turn is right onto Page Road for a full view of the Cancer Center construction. Survivors and their families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for a chance to win additional prizes.
“We can’t wait to host an in-person event again in 2022, but I have no doubt our staff and the survivors will create an incredible atmosphere on June 17,” Kuzma said. “We look forward to seeing everyone and showing them what the future of Cancer Services looks like at FirstHealth.”
Visit www.firsthealth.org/CSDdrivethru or call (800) 213-3284 for more information.
