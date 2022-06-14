Women's Build

File photo: Women taking part in a Women's Build for Habitat.

 COURTESY OF HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Swing your clubs for a worthy cause and “Drive it Home” with the Habitat Women Build Committee at Forest Creek on Wednesday, July 13. Sponsorships are available with signage at one of the 18 holes.

To register to play ($200 donation), contact Stacy Lebak at sleback@sandhillshabitat.org or call (910) 528-4625.

The 2022 Women Build is proud to sponsor Elise Watkins and her son, Carter, on their journey to build her home on Keyser Road in Aberdeen and purchase it with a guaranteed affordable mortgage.

The 2022 Women Build Committee is on a mission to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing in Moore County and works to engage volunteers of any skill level in the planning, fundraising and building of a safe, affordable home. Through contributing to this unique program, participants gain skills and confidence in all aspects of a build project while working with a team of committee members, crew leaders, volunteers, and tradeswomen in a supportive, empowering building environment. Committee members engage in the fundraising, outreach, event planning and general development of the growing Women Build program.

Women Build volunteer opportunities are available Thursday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to participate. No experience is necessary.

Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved and improves the community that you share.

