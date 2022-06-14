The 2022 Women Build is proud to sponsor Elise Watkins and her son, Carter, on their journey to build her home on Keyser Road in Aberdeen and purchase it with a guaranteed affordable mortgage.
The 2022 Women Build Committee is on a mission to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing in Moore County and works to engage volunteers of any skill level in the planning, fundraising and building of a safe, affordable home. Through contributing to this unique program, participants gain skills and confidence in all aspects of a build project while working with a team of committee members, crew leaders, volunteers, and tradeswomen in a supportive, empowering building environment. Committee members engage in the fundraising, outreach, event planning and general development of the growing Women Build program.
Women Build volunteer opportunities are available Thursday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to participate. No experience is necessary.
Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved and improves the community that you share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.