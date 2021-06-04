Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities and The Country Bookshop present a conversation with world-renowned artist and author of “Stickwork,” Patrick Dougherty, Wednesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. The event, also supported by Sandhills Horticultural Society, will feature a conversation between the artist and Kimberly Daniels Taws, followed by a small reception and book signing.
Dougherty’s impressive and unique environmental art uses tree saplings as construction material. Dougherty lived in Southern Pines as a child, and he has returned to his roots this month to install one of his unique sculptures on the lawn behind the Ball Visitors Center at Sandhills Community College. This monumental-scale environmental work requires many volunteer laborers, saplings by the truckload, and three weeks to install.
Over the last 30 years, Dougherty has completed more than 300 temporary, sight-specific works. He has achieved international acclaim, and his art has been seen across the United States and worldwide — from Japan to Brussels. Locally, his work has been featured at the Cape Fear Botanical Gardens in Fayetteville, the N.C. Museum of Life and Science in Durham, and the Sara P. Duke Gardens at Duke University.
Dougherty’s work and career are featured in his book, “Stickwork,” as well as books published in France, Italy and Germany. More than 60 periodical articles featuring his sculptures have appeared in American publications ranging from local newspapers to national-circulation magazines. His work is also showcased on the website www.stickwork.net.
The conversation between Dougherty and Taws will take place in the Great Room at Weymouth Center, 555 East Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines and will begin promptly at 5 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a reception during which he will be signing copies of his book, featuring more than 200 pages of photos, anecdotes and insights into his methods and his art. The Country Bookshop will be on site selling this limited-edition monograph.
Admission is free, but space is limited, and registration is required at TicketMeSandhills.com.
“Please see masking guidelines posted onsite at Weymouth,” says a spokesman.
For more information, call The Country Bookshop at (910) 692-3211.
