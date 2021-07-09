The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect behind the double homicide declared in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
After receiving a 5:57 PM call for a welfare check on a Roseland Rd household, a deputy discovered the bodies of David Pail Black (known as D.P.), 91, and Mary Lou Black, 86.
According to Chief Deputy Richard Maness, the married couple was declared deceased upon the scene. For several hours now, the house has been under thorough investigation.
“We will need the public’s help with this one,” said Maness.
Anyone with further information about a suspect is asked to call 910-947-4444.
This story is developing and will be updated.
