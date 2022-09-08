Doktor Kaboom: “Look Out! Science is Coming!” is Saturday, September 17 at 5:00 pm at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College (3395 Airport Rd., Pinehurst).Concessions will be available. Running time: 60 minutes, no intermission.Tickets are available at SandhillsBPAC.com and TicketMeSandhills.com
Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) launches its new Family Fun series with a performance of the internationally acclaimed Doktor Kaboom show “Look Out! Science is Coming!” on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m., at Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, in Pinehurst. Doktor Kaboom’s supercharged science experiments have kept audiences worldwide erupting with laughter and bubbling with curiosity since 2006. Recommended for children in grades 3-8, and families, “Look Out! Science is Coming!” is an interactive one-man science variety show that creatively blends theater arts with the wonders of scientific exploration. “Bringing the best programming from around the country to Sandhills area children and families was part of my vision of BPAC offering something for everyone,” says Morgan Sills, the new executive director of Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. “Establishing the Family Fun series is a major part of achieving that goal.”
As for the show, Sills says that it’s a high-energy show that’s fun from start to finish.
“Children and adults will love it, you've never seen anything like Doktor Kaboom,” adds Sills. “And the show is interactive: the good Doktor is always on the lookout for volunteers to help him conduct his experiments.” Doktor Kaboom is the creation of actor-comedian David Epley. A native of Charlotte, he attended The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and grew up expecting to be a research physicist. But despite his love for science, he found an even greater love: acting. In college at UNC-Greensboro, Epley majored in both chemistry and theater.
“I think people who are attracted to art are also attracted to science. So many classical musicians were also science savvy,” says Epley.
In 2006, Epley had the brainstorm to merge his two loves: science and the stage. He knew he wanted to create a character who was “bigger than life, huge, ridiculous” that would connect with audiences and spread his message of personal empowerment -- and lab safety -- near and far. Thus, the inimitable and irresistible persona of Doktor Kaboom was born: a klutzy-but-lovable German physicist with a passion for science that knows no bounds. Clad in chrome goggles, an orange lab coat, motorcycle boots, and sporting wicked cool hair, Epley now travels the world, performing multiple original Kaboom shows, including one that was commissioned by the Kennedy Center. Broadway World called Doktor Kaboom “a complete delight, enthralling the youngsters in the crowd with his demonstrations, while keeping the adults amused with his hilarious running commentary.”
Epley is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a former Firefighter and EMT. He now makes his home in Seattle with his wife and their two daughters. His improvisational skills promise no two shows will ever be the same, as the Doktor treats audiences to a sidesplitting journey of increasingly spectacular (and often successful) science experiments designed to, as he puts it, “empower, excite, educate, and entertain.”
Epley’s Kaboom shows that science is for everybody, not just those who love to wear lab coats or enter science fairs every year. As he recalls, “A dad came up to me after the show, so excited. He said, ‘I thought I was going to take a nap, but we’re going to go home and do science projects right now!’”
BPAC’s Family Fun Series continues with stage adaptations of two bestselling children’s books, “Confessions of a Former Bully” on January 29 and “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” on March 4. The final attraction in the 2022-23 series is “Puppy Pals Live” (from “America’s Got Talent”) on May 15. Concessions are available at all Family Fun series performances.
Tickets to Doktor Kaboom: “Look Out! Science is Coming!” on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College, are available at SandhillsBPAC.com and TicketMeSandhills.com.
