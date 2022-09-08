Doktor Kaboom

Doktor Kaboom: “Look Out! Science is Coming!” is Saturday, September 17 at 5:00 pm at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College (3395 Airport Rd., Pinehurst).Concessions will be available. Running time: 60 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are available at SandhillsBPAC.com and TicketMeSandhills.com 

Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) launches its new Family Fun series with a performance of the internationally acclaimed Doktor Kaboom show “Look Out! Science is Coming!” on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m., at Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, in Pinehurst. Doktor Kaboom’s supercharged science experiments have kept audiences worldwide erupting with laughter and bubbling with curiosity since 2006. Recommended for children in grades 3-8, and families, “Look Out! Science is Coming!” is an interactive one-man science variety show that creatively blends theater arts with the wonders of scientific exploration.  “Bringing the best programming from around the country to Sandhills area children and families was part of my vision of BPAC offering something for everyone,” says Morgan Sills, the new executive director of Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. “Establishing the Family Fun series is a major part of achieving that goal.”

As for the show, Sills says that it’s a high-energy show that’s fun from start to finish.

