Burn. Ban. Censor. Digitize. Neither Kindle nor Audible can keep books — the ink-on-paper kind — off the shelves. The best browsing happens at second-hand outlets where prices are pennies, where “finds” are found. Recently, an official copy of the Declaration of Independence purchased for $2.48 at a Nashville second-hand shop was valued at half a million.
Finds of such magnitude are rare but possible even in Pinebluff, where Turn the Page, a tiny bibliophiles’ happy hunting ground, opened in July. That’s right, Pinebluff, and just a stone’s throw from Kenny’s Country Restaurant, whose burgers were lovingly profiled by Our State magazine
What the volunteer founder-staffers want now is for people to stop by, sip coffee, chat and take home something interesting.
Coffee’s a dollar, same price as hardcovers, except antique editions. Paperbacks, fifty cents. Donations welcome, especially children’s classics like Pooh and Poppins.
Speaking of classics: Book stores, used and otherwise, have successfully backdropped classic romantic films like “Notting Hill,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “Crossing Delancy.”
Turn the Page Used Books occupies a nook within Pinebluff Community Center, itself a former fire station. The building still houses an old firetruck. The space with a pine-paneled wall and separate entrance previously served as a bunk room for the firefighters and office for the board of elections.
Credit the transformation to four Pinebluff residents out to energize a community on the fringe of Pinehurst/Southern Pines panache: Joy Bennett, Sarah Watson, Bettie Francis and Holly Royball. Bennett has lived here “Just about all my life.” Francis is pastor at Pinebluff United Methodist Church. Watson, from California, relocated first to Raeford 10 years ago. Royball, a North Carolinian, absorbs history by living in a former town boarding house.
“I met Joy when I moved here,” Watson says. “Her dream was to open a book store to support the Veterans’ Memorial. I wanted to get involved.”
Several of the women had tried electronic options but preferred the printed page.
Pinebluff may not have a grocery store or fast-food outlet but it does own an active community center, with children’s programs.
Bennett got the idea of repurposing this space with separate entrance when she visited her son in Sylva. “They had (converted) their old courthouse into a library, with a used book store close by.” Good idea, Bennett thought. Residents could make friends while clearing their shelves. Mothers bring their children to the (adjoining) park. Now they would have a place to sit and watch them.
As a town commissioner and lifelong library aficionado Bennett got the ball rolling through the nonprofit Friends of Pinebluff.
“If it was meant to be it will happen,” Bennett concluded.
It was and it did. Because, according to the wisdom of Dr. Seuss, “Outside of a dog a book is man’s best friend.”
Townspeople responded by donating lamps, furniture, bookshelves, signage and, of course, books — old, new, fiction, romance, biography, sci-fi, history, how-to. No surprise; Nora Roberts, James Patterson and John Grisham practically fly off the shelves. Military-themed books move fast, especially post WWII, indicating a recent town demographic. Cookbooks, always welcome.
An elementary school speller from the 1920s reflects the era, as does a treatise on diction published in 1915. If a book appears valuable, Francis researches its provenance online and prices accordingly.
Books are scanned by the all-volunteer staff. So far, only one has been deemed unsuitable. Entire sets of World Book or Encyclopedia Britannica are inevitable. Elsewhere, used booksellers report that interior designers purchase hundreds of books, especially sets with attractive bindings, to fill built-ins.
Obviously, used book stores have become more than Hollywood sets and musty hangouts for old-timers. If in doubt heed literary cognoscenti Jerry Seinfeld: “A bookstore is one of the only pieces of evidence that people are still thinking.”
Or, to twist Forrest Gump, a used book store is “…like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”
But to know, you gotta go.
Turn the Page Used Books is located at 110 North Pecan St., Pinebluff, one block west of U.S.1. Reach them by email at turnthepagepbnc@gmail.com, or pop by the shop Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday: 4 to 7 p.m., or the second Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations welcome, volunteers needed.
