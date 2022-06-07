Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Pick up a stuffed reading buddy, a free T-shirt and take home a free book to keep when you register for the summer fREADom program with Southern Pines Public Library.
There are no reading logs to keep — read what you want and how you want. There are programs for all ages and stages planned all summer long.
Discover reading recommendations at the library, and complete reviews on Beanstack and use the library’s NextReads service.
Explore the 12 Adventure Stops throughout the town of Southern Pines in parks, greenspaces, at Little Free Libraries, and more. Bring your reading buddy, friends or family on an adventure to solve the riddles and explore each Adventure Stop. Don’t forget to snap a picture with your reading buddy or Adventure Team and tag the Southern Pines Public Library.
Head over to a Pop-Up Reading Party. Wear your Summer fREADom T-shirt and meet up to read together on Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m., at Downtown Park; Monday, June 20, at 11 a.m., at Campbell House Field; Wednesday, June 29, at 2 p.m., at Pool Park; Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at Downtown Park; Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at Campbell House Field; and Wednesday, July 27, at 2 p.m., at Pool Park.
The Southern Pines Public Library also hosts weekly programs and activities for babies and young learners, teen and adult creative writing clubs, and book clubs that are supported and made possible thanks to the Friends of the Southern Pines Library.
