Cathis Farm, in Lillington will be hosting “Dino Hunt!,” presented by Dakota and Friends Dinosaur Show Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 18.
“This April, you and your team of dinosaur hunters embark on the adventure of a lifetime, spotting and ‘hunting’ dinos with your own nerf-style dart blaster,” says a spokesman. “Driving through this event takes you on a ride of Jurassic proportions — from your own car. Dart blasters and foam darts are available for purchase on site, or bring your own from home.”
Pricing is $20/car in advance and $30/car at the door. Dino hunts begin at noon each day.
“Want to get up close to some dinosaurs?” asks the spokesman. “VIP packages allow for 30 minutes of fun for your family, in addition to the regular hunt experience: ride and take photos with some of our tamer dinosaur species, fun games/gifts, and even watch a baby dino hatch. Tickets for the VIP package are $150/car and are limited.”
For more information and to order advance tickets visit cathisfarm.com/dino-hunt-adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.