“What’s Out There Olmsted,” a digital guide to more than 300 North American landscapes designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Sr., and his successor firms was unveiled today, April 26, 2022, the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted Sr. Access the guide online at www.tclf.org/olmstedonline.
The digital guide includes a detailed and illustrated introduction, a searchable database of North American landscapes with a GPS-enabled feature that locates all landscapes within a given distance, and 100 biographical entries about the Olmsted family and the firm’s many employees, consultants and collaborators. The Cultural Landscape Foundation also produces city and regional “What Out There” digital guides, including six guides produced in partnership with the National Park Service.
For more than 100 years, Olmsted Sr., and his successor firms shaped cities, parks and park systems, scenic reservations, residential neighborhoods, cemeteries, and governmental, cultural and academic campuses. Their work helped create a national identity and an unrivaled design legacy.
Olmsted's imprint can be found coast to coast: in the village of Pinehurst and the great Biltmore Estate in North Carolina; Colorado’s Mountain Park system near Denver; the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.; California’s Stanford University and Yosemite National Park; and Montreal, Canada’s Mount Royal.
James Walker Tufts hired Olmsted's firm to design Pinehurst in the style of a New England village. Tuft’s vision was a winter resort that people of varying means could visit to recuperate from respiratory and other ailments, which soon shifted to more of a leisure resort.
The layout of Pinehurst contained no straight lines or sharp angles. Instead the looping nature of the roads upon the landscape suggested “leisure, contemplativeness, and happy tranquility," according to documentation filed with the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, dated Aug. 14, 1973.
In March, the Pinehurst Village Council adopted a resolution declaring April 26 to be Frederick Law Olmsted Day in honor of the 200th anniversary of the landscape architect’s birth.
“The impact of Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., on the nation’s identity and the profession of landscape architecture is inestimable,” said Charles A. Birnbaum, The Cultural Landscape Foundation’s president and CEO. “What’s Out There Olmsted’ provides easy access to a broad range of landscapes designed by Olmsted, Sr. and his successor firms and opportunities to discover the people associated with them.”
Each “What’s Out There Olmsted” entry includes a concise, 250-word site description, drop down menus with information about the site’s typology, style, designers and related landscapes. Each entry also has a media gallery with four to 10 images, and where applicable, a complementary video or link to an external website. There is an advanced search function that enables users to search geographically by region, state, city, zip code, and up to 100 miles from a specific zip code.
In addition to revealing these landscapes, the digital guide uncovers the fascinating stories of those that worked with, for, and after Olmsted to create these memorable landscapes.
“What’s Out There Olmsted” is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts and Educational Partners Olmsted 200 and the American Society of Landscape Architects.
