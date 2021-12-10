Uprising Theatre Company, producers of the popular “Shakespeare in the Pines Festival,” returns to The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, for its second annual holiday production, “Dickens and His Christmas Carol,” set for Dec. 16-18.
“Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a holiday classic that has enthralled readers and audiences all over the world for over 175 years, and this production will carry on that tradition, but with a twist,” says Dr. Jonathan Drahos, co-founder and director of Uprising Theatre Company. “Our production is an original take on this timeless tale.
“Dickens had a reputation for reading his works aloud as he crafted them, which is perhaps why the narrative is so easily transposed into dramatic action.”
Drahos adds that Dickens himself had an impressive career as a performer of his own works, doing staged readings of them all over Europe and, eventually, in the United States.
“His performances of ‘A Christmas Carol’ were particularly successful,” he says. “It is in this spirit that our adaptation was born. This more simple staged version is in the tradition of how Dickens himself performed it on his tours — as a one-man endeavor.
Drahos says that is why they use the title of “Dickens and His Christmas Carol.”
“We feel it better sets the stage for what the audience is going to experience — dramatically intimate and profoundly moving theater, deeply rooted in the social and religious spirit of Christmas,” he says. “And we’re thrilled to perform it once again inside the historic Village Chapel as we think this beautiful venue heightens the experience.”
As an added highlight, carols will be performed at the beginning of the show, further elevating the holiday spirit of the evening. Net proceeds from the ticket sales of the holiday show will go toward producing the June 2022 Shakespeare in the Pines Festival offering, “Hamlet,” and will ensure that general admission will again be free.
Performances of “Dickens and His Christmas Carol” will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16-18 at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, in the village of Pinehurst. General admission is $20, and children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available at TicketMeSandhills.com.
