Uprising Theatre Company, producers of the popular Shakespeare in the Pines Festival, returns to Pinehurst for their third annual holiday production of “Dickens and His Christmas Carol.” Performances will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20, 21 and 22, at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, in the village of Pinehurst. General Admission is $25; children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic which has enthralled readers and audiences all over the world for over 175 years, and this production will carry on that tradition, but with an original concept. The company’s founders have cleverly adapted the novella. This theatrical event is truly a fresh and immensely energetic take on this timeless tale.
Dickens had a reputation for reading his works aloud as he crafted them, which is perhaps why the narrative is so easily transposed into dramatic action.
Dickens himself had an impressive career as a performer of his own works, doing staged readings of them all over Europe and, eventually, in the United States. Dickens’ novels are all extremely theatrical. The innumerable number of theatrical adaptations of his work attest to his uniquely active poetry. And the liveliness of the dialogue makes the reader seem to “hear” the language and “feel” the characterizations. It is from this performative spirit that this adaptation was born.
Dr. Jonathan Drahos and Carolanne Marano wanted to re-create a more simple staged version of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in the tradition of how Dickens himself performed it on his tours — as a one man endeavor — and as an explosively dramatic and deeply moving experience for the audience, but still in the social and religious spirit of Christmas.
Drahos (playing Dickens) and Carolanne Marano, the director of the play, have worked hard to bring the audience 25 different characters who are all played by a single actor.
As many audience members have stated, “You have to see it to believe it!”
That’s why it’s titled “Dickens and His Christmas Carol.” Drahos and Marano feel it better sets the stage for what the audience is going to experience.
“We’re thrilled to perform it once again inside the historic Village Chapel in Pinehurst, as we think this beautiful venue heightens the experience. Our production is becoming a Christmas tradition here in Pinehurst,” says Marano.
The production runs approximately one hour and 15 minutes and “our audience has returned year after year as a staple of their festivities,” she adds.”
As an added highlight, Christmas carols will be performed at the beginning of the show by current and former students of the University of North Carolina Pembroke, where Drahos heads up a growing theater program.
“The live carols will serve to elevate the holiday spirit of the evening,” Drahos says, “We are fortunate to have such talented students. Chancellor Dr. Robin Cummings and first lady Rebecca, at UNCP, always have been so supportive of our student performers both at the university and in the park each summer when we present the Shakespeare in the Pines Festival. We feel blessed to be teaching at such a great University.”
Net proceeds from the ticket sales of the holiday show will go toward producing the June 2023 Shakespeare in the Pines Festival offering, “Merry Wives of Windsor,” and will ensure that general admission will again be free.
