DIckens and His Christmas Carol

Dr. Jonathan Drahos portrays 25 different characters in ‘Dickens and His Christmas Carol.’

 CONTRIBUTED

Uprising Theatre Company, producers of the popular Shakespeare in the Pines Festival, returns to Pinehurst for their third annual holiday production of  “Dickens and His Christmas Carol.” Performances will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20, 21 and 22, at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, in the village of Pinehurst. General Admission is $25; children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at TicketMeSandhills.com.

Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” is a holiday classic which has enthralled readers and audiences all over the world for over 175 years, and this production will carry on that tradition, but with an original concept. The company’s founders have cleverly adapted the novella. This theatrical event is truly a fresh and immensely energetic take on this timeless tale.

