The pandemic may be far from over but winter almost is … thank goodness. Many people, myself included, sheltered at home whenever possible. I worked at home, ate at home, recreated at home mostly alone, except for my two elderly cats.
Luckily, I came through healthy and now, vaccinated. At best, it was a “lesson in life,” worth sharing.
“Time is out of joint,” Hamlet observed. Indeed, with 9-to-5 routines interrupted and kids home from school, sleep schedules blurred — not good. But naps, glorious naps, are possible. Wish we could siesta like the Spaniards. The downside is indefinite mealtime. Grazing causes an ongoing mess in the kitchen, too many snack foods. I admire families that kept to a schedule, albeit relaxed.
Pajamas until noon, not for me. I need an early shower followed by jeans, or at least sweats.
I observed much about food and eating habits, primarily the huge part restaurants play in this area. Give ’em a gold star for quickly providing take-out and other options. But pizza gets old fast, and lukewarm take-out loses something in transit.
I also learned that grocery shopping once a week instead of “running out for a few things” is possible. Less exposure, less chance of infection. Less gas, too.
You know what else? The appearance of dust diminishes over time; it doesn’t demand attention until you can play tic-tac-toe on the coffee table with a damp finger.
The robocalls start at 4 p.m., continue till bedtime despite attempts to unsubscribe. “Congratulations on your excellent payment record,” the voice chirps before offering me a “fantastic rate” on unpaid balances. Now, why would I need a better interest rate when I pay off my balance every month? Does anybody really buy insurance over the phone? I became most suspicious of callers representing firefighters, police officers and cancer survivors. Shame on you scammers!
By sunset my old TV gasped from news no longer new. From watching Tom Selleck’s mustache grow and his wrinkles deepen. I discovered “Transplant,” a Canadian medical drama on NBC that smacked of reality except here, “transplant” means a Syrian refugee ER doc starting over in Ontario.
All of a sudden, colonists were lapping up news of the royal family like it was Devonshire cream. Color me guilty. Not only current royals making news; On Demand documentaries exploring foibles more fascinating than any soap opera. “The Crown,” of course, also juicy stories about Princess Margaret, Lord Mountbatten, Queen Victoria, Diana-Diana-Diana, plus films like “The Queen,” “Victoria & Abdul”, “The King’s Speech.”
Did you know that Edward VII had a “sex chair”?
I found myself brewing a cuppa Twinnings to wash it all down.
Toilet paper became the elephant in the bathroom. Who knew that it could be outsourced? Unfamiliar brands with Spanish labels appeared to relieve the shortage. But they, like frozen pizza, were rationed.
Between the Brits and “S.V.U.” I became a Fauci-groupie, having admired him for decades because he resembles Florentine noblemen in floppy velvet hats painted by Renaissance masters. He is so very personable, sensible, believable, cute. At 80, this expert’s expert retains all his marbles, has a trim, runner’s build, wears button-down shirts and conservative ties, smiles sweetly and always calls the interviewer by name.
No wonder Trump banished him
So much for the lighter side of COVID-19. Gallows humor is meant to alleviate — but not erase — the horror. I am haunted by photos of patients hooked up to tubes and wires, attended by healthcare workers swathed in protective gear, when available. Refrigerated morgue trucks parked behind hospitals. Nursing home residents, riddled with dementia, crying out for a familiar face.
I remember my mother recounting the Spanish flu, which decimated her extended family in 1918. I recall summers of the 1940s when parents dreaded polio. An entire chunk of literature chronicles The Black Plague, notably Boccaccio’s “The Decameron.”
Plague, flu, polio: You’d think the human race, which just landed an insanely complicated vehicle on Mars, would be better prepared for a mere virus.
The little green Martians must be laughing.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
