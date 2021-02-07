The Moore County Department of Aging continues to provide services to Moore County residents age 60-plus through the following programs:
Family Caregiver Program
The Family Caregiver program targets resources and information to help those caring for adults 60-plus or those caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or a related memory disorder regardless of age and grandparents 55-plus with the responsibility of raising their grandchildren.
It provides information and referral services, evaluates needs and helps to find resources available in the community. It also offers counseling and educational services such as training and support group services. It provides respite care, allowing caregivers time to meet responsibilities outside of the home.
Ensure Program
Ensure nutrition products are available at a discounted rate for qualifying individuals. Qualifying individuals must be 60-plus, have a prescription for Ensure product from their physician and income must not exceed 150 percent of the Federal Poverty level for the current year. The current prices are as follows: Ensure ($16 per case); Ensure Plus ($18 per case); and and Glucerna ($28 per case).
Home-Delivered Meals
A home-delivered meals program is provided through the Dept. of Aging’s Nutrition Program.
Eligibility criteria for the nutrition programs are that the client be a resident of Moore County, at least 60 years of age or older, and homebound for home delivered meals.
Home delivered meals are provided in the West End/Seven Lakes, Robbins, Carthage, Eagle Springs, Cameron, Vass, Whispering Pines and Taylortown areas.
Transportation
Transportation is available for out of county and local medical appointments, doctor or physical therapy appointments only.
“We contract with Moore County Transportation Services (MCTS),” says a spokesman.
In-Home Aide Program
In-Home Aide services provide two levels of care in the homes.
Home Management (Level I) includes light housekeeping tasks in main living areas, food shopping, necessary errands, laundry, and simple meal preparation.
Personal Care (Level II) includes assistance with bathing, dressing, feeding, ambulation and toileting.
An RN provides medical counseling and education in the homes of these clients. The In-Home Aide Services program is licensed by the Division of Facility Services for Home Care. Due to the number of clients and availability of current staff, there is a waitlist for this program.
SHIIP
SHIIP (Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program) offers certified volunteer counselors, through the North Carolina Department of Insurance, to provide guidance to people needing assistance with Medicare, supplemental health insurance, prescriptions drug insurance and long-term care insurance.
Telephone Reassurance
“Good Call Connections” connects trained volunteers with isolated, home-bound or at-risk seniors in Moore County with regular “welfare checks,” as well as socialization, through regular, friendly phone calls.
Volunteer callers are often able to detect indications through conversation with participants that outside assistance is advisable.
The service is offered free to Moore County seniors.
Since July 1984, the Moore County Department of Aging has provided various services for those 60 years of age and over in need of services. There are no income requirements. More than 15,000 persons have been served, of whom 52 percent are economically needy, 75 percent are socially needy; 70 percent are 75-plus years; and 48 percent have a disability. Sources of funding are obtained from the Older Americans Act Home and Community Care Block Grant, private contributions, foundations and client services fees.
Enrichment Center
Although the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) building closed its doors to the public in March 2020, due to COVID-19, it has remained open to its Department of Aging staff, which includes administrative staff, a registered nurse, nutrition/transportation coordinator, SEC program coordinator, in-home aides (CNA Level I and II), Diner’s Club managers, family caregiver adviser, SEC Volunteer Program manager, SHIIP coordinator and fitness coordinator.
The mission of the Moore County Department of Aging is to provide services that promote the well-being of older adults. While most programs/activities/classes provided by the SEC are currently not available in person, some are offered virtually via Zoom, WebEx, Facebook, etc. “Beginner Tai Chi” was offered outside on the grounds of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care. They met twice a week, weather permitting, since September 2020. This past December, the class graduated after learning all 108 moves.
Currently, Chris Pevia, SEC fitness coordinator provides a virtual fitness class Monday through Friday via WebEx link through email. Each class is different, and any class provided virtually, is offered at NO charge. The only pre-requisite is to be a fitness member. This can be easily attained by speaking with Chris Pevia at (910) 947-4184. The process is quick; asking a few medical questions and a signature from a doctor, approving fitness activity.
Once a fitness member, a person will contact Chris by phone or email cpevia@moorecountync.gov to request an invitation. A separate WebEx invitation will go out to each attendee for each class. A computer, laptop, and/or phone with audio/video capabilities is required, along with a sturdy chair. The member will click on the link, which will bring the member right to the class.
Support Group
The Family Caregiver Support Group meets virtually on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There are also monthly virtual classes available. The next class, “Virtual Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning” is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, from 10 to 11a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter will be providing this class. If interested, call 1-800-272-3900 to register.
Talk Show
In November 2020, a virtual talk show was launched, SEC “Talks Moore!” during which the Senior Enrichment Center talks to various Moore County people. The videos are added to the SEC Facebook page, “Moore County Senior Enrichment Center” and are available under “More” than “Videos” tab.
Follow the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center to learn when more videos are added among other interesting information.
In February, SEC “Talks Moore!” to Stephanie Bias, with the North Carolina Department of Insurance. Bias will speak about the latest scams, one of which is trying to convince the older adult to pay to get their COVID-19 vaccine quicker, which is, of course, not true since COVID-19 vaccinations are offered free through Medicare.
Beginning Wednesday, March 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., a new virtual interactive program called, “SEC Journal Club 2021” will meet the fourth Wednesday of each month. The goal of this program is to journal on different topics. A new topic will be given out monthly.
Each attendee has the entire month to journal about each topic and during the inter-active class, will be given five minutes to share. Class size is limited and offered on a first come, first serve basis. People interested in attending this class can call (910) 947-4483.
If you would like to learn more about services, virtual programs, how to become a member, be added to the monthly newsletter email distribution list, receive the monthly newsletter by mail for $5 for postage for the year, etc., call the Moore County SEC at (910) 947-GIVE (4483).
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
