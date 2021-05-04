The Moore County Department of Aging is seeking volunteers to help deliver a hot lunch and a bit of cheer to homebound senior citizens when the program reopens in June.
“We desperately need volunteers for meal delivery in northern Moore County,” says Rhonda Priest, the coordinator. “Volunteering just one day a week would be a great help.”
Call Priest at (910) 947-4185 for more information.
