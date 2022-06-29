The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host two free programs this month that address dementia and Alzheimer’s concerns. To reserve a seat, call (910) 947-4483.
On Thursday, July 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Lisa Levine from the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina will present a discussion on “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis”. Locally licensed and bonded home care agencies, HomeChoice Network and Black Pearl Home Care will be present as well. Levine, BS, CDP, is the senior director of programs for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina (DANC). She is responsible for educational outreach and the implementation and evaluation of DANC’s programs and services. The mission of DANC is to provide support, services, and resource information to North Carolinians with dementia, their families and the community-at-large.
On Thursday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m, Karen Owens will present on “Living with Alzheimer’s for Early-Stage Care Partners.” Owens, MSW, LCSW, is the education and family services manager with the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter. Alzheimer’s Association On Demand, LLC, Alzheimer’s Home Therapy and the Dementia Caregiver support group that meets at the Clara McLean House will be present as well.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles North of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
