A new historical fiction novel, Sunflowers Beneath the Snow, recently debuted in stores and online. The novel was written in its entirety during author Teri Brown’s two-week stay at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities’ Writers-in-Residence Program.
A former Moore County resident, Brown attended the program four times to work on other unpublished works before drafting Sunflowers Beneath the Snow, her first fiction novel, during her last stay in 2020. It was then that she solidified her ideal routine — the one that allowed her to finish a 50,000-word novel in two weeks.
“I tend to get up early, eat my breakfast, and then write, write, write. I eat my lunch then go on a walk, come back, and write until dinner. Then I write until I go to bed.”
The Weymouth Center’s Boyd House, she says, facilitated that process in ways she can’t exactly explain.
“I almost think past authors leave parts of themselves and you pick it up,” she says. “As soon as you get there, ideas just start flowing into your head. I could sit in a hallway and feel that the inspiration is there.”
Boyd House is a 9,000-square-foot Georgian mansion built in the early 1900s by novelist James Boyd, known for hosting literary greats like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Thomas Wolfe. In 1979, the home was purchased by the nonprofit, Friends of Weymouth, for use as a cultural center. The same year, Sam Ragan — author, NC Poet laureate, publisher of The Pilot newspaper and president of the Friends’ Board of Directors — initiated the Writers-in-Residence program. The program provides writers selected through an application process with a bedroom equipped with linens, a desk and chair and use of common areas like the kitchen and dining rooms.
Brown has found inspiration in all of the mansion’s rooms, and especially enjoyed the writer’s porch, where people walking the grounds “don’t even know you’re there.” But her favorite part of the house was the background noise, much like what she has become used to while working from her own living room.
“It was quiet at Weymouth but the house itself has lots of noises. Being a public space, there were people outside in the garden and people can come in the house so you can hear them moving around downstairs. It was like being home.”
The program application requires residence in or strong ties to North Carolina, previous publication credit, a specified project, and a commitment of staying for a full seven days (Monday-Monday) with a maximum of 14. Though the program is free, there is a suggested donation of $250/week.
The most valuable part of Brown’s stay was “having the freedom to write how and when and where I needed to without any other distractions,” which eventually led to the completion of her new novel, one that follows the journey of three generations of women who bear the consequences of decisions made by a Ukrainian rebel.
The story came to her three years before writing it in 2020. The end of the novel is based on true events told to her by her daughter's Ukrainian friend. “She told me the story and I thought ‘that can’t be real.’ The thing that happened to her was so incredible, but she wasn’t able to tell me how she got there.”
Thus, the ending of Sunflower Beneath the Snow was born. The rest was just waiting for Brown, a nonfiction author, to have the courage to invent it.
“I was scared to put the story down. I was afraid to write,” she says, adding a newfound piece of advice: “don't let anything stop you. If you have a story in your head, write it down.”
Brown was born to an Air Force family stationed in Athens, Greece, who moved to Ohio before settling in Moore County in 1979 — the same year that the Writers-in-Residence Program was initiated. That year, Brown attended Pinecrest High School before transferring to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
After high school, she earned degrees in childhood education and psychology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In Greensboro, she bought her first home and had three children, then relocated to Moore County and had another child. She now lives on the coast, but two of her children and her mother live locally.
Sunflowers Beneath the Snow can be purchased at The Country Bookshop on 140 NW Broad St. in downtown Southern Pines. A signed copy may be purchased on Brown’s website, www.terimbrown.com.
Brown will be speaking on the All Things Moore County Radio Show, 97.3FM, on March 2. Listen to her interview on The Proof Fairy Podcast at www.theprooffairy.com/podcast/teri-m-brown/.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities hosts other literary events such as the Write-On Children’s Writing Camp, The Cos Barnes Fellowship in Fiction, The Moore County Writers’ Competition, and The James Boyd Book Club. The center is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Boyd House this year with a series of events called “Weymouth Wonderful 100.” Learn more at weymouthcenter.org.
