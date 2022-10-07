“The tears which the poor of his neighborhood shed around his tomb, will form the most precious eulogy his character can receive,” read Benjamin Williams’ July 29, 1814 obituary.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, “Death of a Governor” will premiere at House in the Horseshoe. Revolutionary War veteran and four-term North Carolina governor Benjamin Williams, the third owner of the Alston House from 1798 until his death, died of a sudden illness on the Horseshoe property in 1814. Originally buried about a mile away in Dunn Cemetery, he and his family were moved to House in the Horseshoe in August 1970.
The day portion of the Saturday only event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the day, family-friendly activities will be available for free. Themed evening tours about early 19th century burial practices, mourning rituals, and the death of Gov. Williams will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets for the evening tours are $8 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Visitors will be able to see the Alston House decorated for mourning, converse with living history interpreters about 19th century death history and participate in a brief reenactment of a funeral procession for Gov. Williams.
Located at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford, House in the Horseshoe is 16 miles west of Sanford off N.C. 42 and 10 miles north of Carthage on the Carbonton-Carthage Road.
The house was built in 1772 by Philp Alston. During the American Revolution Alston proved a fiery leader for the Whig cause. In 1781 the Alston house was the site of militia skirmish between the owner, Whig Col. Philip Alston, and Loyalist Col. David Fanning. The house still bears some the scars from this engagement.
For more information, call (919) 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
