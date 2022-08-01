“Downton Abbey.” How glorious it was. How I looked forward to Sunday evenings, eventually writing columns about the setting, social structure, attitudes, food, hats, relationships — even the sex. True, I didn’t latch on right away, but when I fell, I fell hard. No wonder. Surely, Lady Sybil’s sudden death following childbirth and Matthew’s demise on the day his son-and-heir was born eclipsed “Who shot J.R.?”
I liked it so much that I purchased the series on DVD, and binged often. I can finish all Dowager Countess Violet Crawley’s sentences. Dame Maggie Smith lived that role. For me, she will never be anybody else.
Some groupies watched for the costumes, especially the hats. Others for the history; historical fiction does not take the place of the real thing but it sure goes down easier. In this case, film critics judged re-enactments of WWI battlefields more authentic than some high-budget films.
I asked around for favorite characters. Everybody loved Violet but, not surprisingly, the servants won out. Sad sack Molesley never got a break. Lady’s maid Anna survived soap-operatic tribulations. Mrs. Patmore, the cook, was pure Shakespeare. Then, the ones we loved to hate, including Mary’s asinine suitor Sir Richard Carlisle; Nanny West and O’Brien; the suave Turkish diplomat who died in an inconvenient place; Vera Bates and Barrows, the cunning under-butler who twisted WWI to his advantage.
Mine? Isis, the yellow Lab, and Dr. Clarkson, the voice of reason.
As I scan the list of episodes their stories, little gems all, spring intact from my brain.
When it was over, I accepted the loss and moved on.
Then, “Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture.” Groan. The writers and producers tread sacred ground with several thin (a polite euphemism for silly) interwoven plotlines. One critic compared it to four weak TV episodes glued together with pathos and forced romance. Yeah, like the King and Queen of England are really going to stop for an overnight playdate.
I sat through the movie but wasn’t tempted by the DVD.
And now, in “A New Era,” what passed for a plot — Violet’s former lover bequeathing her a villa in the South of France — was laughable enough without tossing in Robert’s questionable parentage. Had his mom Violet skipped too far down the garden path? No, but I kinda wished she had.
However, learning that this grande dame breathed her last at the end of “A New Era” I succumbed. Surely, the plot leading up to a death scene of “Love Story” magnitude would pass the smell test. Instead, what transpired was a flurry of visual updates, including more hair, a tan, facelift and less weight for Robert, Earl of Grantham.
I hardly recognized him.
The ladies sported some hilarious coifs and painted-on wrinkles. One bright spot: Lady Edith, the pouty middle daughter, finally got a husband, a title, a castle, a baby and a profession. Otherwise, almost the entire 125 minutes played a game of catch-up while pairing off the last few stragglers.
I can’t remember a single costume probably because 30s attire was no longer lavish but not yet modern. In other words, a mish-mash. As for the sub-plot — a “talkie” film set in the castle with Lady Mary doing the voice-overs — implausible doesn’t even come close.
The acting? Strictly for fun and profit.
In the end, period dramas are, at best, escapism. We buy the glamour, ignore the lack of electricity, central heat, vaccinations, dental implants, freezers, highways, dry cleaning, supermarkets. At the abbey, typewriters, hair dryers and toasters caused a buzz, which left room for lots of character development. Some characters were flat, others complicated. But, over the years, Downton offered humanity besides being gorgeous to watch.
And now … adieu. Rest in peace, beautiful ladies and dashing gentlemen. Stand tall, medieval castle.
