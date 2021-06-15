Dean

Sarah Dean

Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) announces that Sarah Ellen Dean, of Pinehurst, is the recipient of a $5,000 LGFCU scholarship award.

Dean will use the scholarship to study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill. She is one of 25 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students who will receive the one-year award  to apply toward their education at the colleges, universities, and trade schools of their choice.

“This is the 23rd consecutive year we have offered college scholarships,” says LGFCU President Mark Caverly. “It’s an honor to reward these students for their academic achievements and contributions through community involvement. We congratulate all of the winners as they begin their higher educational pursuit and wish them luck with their studies and beyond.”

For more information or to apply, call (919) 755-0534 or visit www.lgfcu.org.

