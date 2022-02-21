The deadline for the Arts Council of Moore County’s Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship is quickly approaching on Thursday, March 3. Applications must be delivered to the Arts Council offices (Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines) by 5 p.m. Scholarships are available to any Moore County middle and high school student with a demonstrated talent and interest in the arts.
Last year, $4,175 was awarded to eleven students to attend such programs as the UNC School of the Arts summer dance intensive, N.C. State’s Young Writers Workshop, Taylor Dance summer intensive, and to take private music and art lessons. Since the scholarship’s inception, the Arts Council has awarded $62,975.
The scholarship’s namesake is a tribute to the late Cos and Harry Barnes and Vaud Ancil Travis III, three long-time and strong supporters of the Arts Council and the arts throughout Moore County. Additional funds include the Carol Lawson Rouhier Visual Art Scholarship (for visual art applicants) and the Laine Lea Classical Ballet Scholarship (for classical ballet applicants). The Arts Council is proud to honor these wonderful people every year by helping our talented young people follow their dreams and develop their talents.
If you know any talented middle or high school students who could benefit from attending a summer music camp or from private art or music lessons, please encourage them to apply for the Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship. If you would like to help the scholarship fund grow so that more young people can pursue the arts in the future, the scholarship fund is a convenient way to support the Arts Council.
Scholarship applications are available at the Arts Council offices in the Campbell House and at www.MooreArt.org. The eligibility requirements for this scholarship are as follows:
• Applicant must have a demonstrated interest and talent in at least one arts discipline.
• Applicant must be in grades 6–12 and attending a public, private, charter or homeschool in Moore County, NC. (The Lea Ballet Scholarship also requires applicant to be a Moore County resident.)
• Applicant must be registered, or in the process of registering, to attend an arts program or to take private art lessons. These funds are NOT for college attendance or tuition.
• Applicant must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale
For additional information on the Barnes-Travis Arts Scholarship, call the Arts Council at 910-692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
