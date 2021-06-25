Davis

Haylee Davis

Haylee Davis, a senior at North Moore High School, has been awarded the Keep Moore County Beautiful Scholarship by Keep Moore County Beautiful Inc. The organization has provided several scholarships throughout the year and always receives impressive applications. Davis will receive a $2,000 college scholarship.

Bradley Kidd, an agriculture teacher at North Moore High School describes Davis as one who “always displayed a high degree of drive, responsibility, and ambition.”

Kristianne Bebout, an English teacher at North Moore, explains that Haylee “has clear goals for the future as a leader and organizer.”

“Keep Moore County Beautiful is excited about Haylee’s dedication to her community and her plans to Keep Moore County Beautiful through in her career and community engagement,” says a spokesman.

This scholarship was established for students who have active participation in environmental studies, horticulture/agriculture, and turf management.

While at North Moore, Davis has been active in Future Farmers of America where she has served in local and regional leadership roles. She was also involved with the College Ambassadors Club, Varsity Softball Team, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Students, and the Mustang Historians Club. She has also numerous volunteer community activities. This fall she plans to attend N.C. State University.

About Keep Moore County Beautiful

Keep Moore County Beautiful is a nonprofit organization. The purpose of the organization is to provide education to the citizens of Moore County in ways of improving the appearance of the county by offering programs, and establishing and maintain litter and solid waste programs. Keep Moore County Beautiful promotes educational programs in Moore County Schools government, businesses, and community organizations.

If you would like to be a part of Keep Moore County Beautiful, visit www.keepmoorecountybeautiful.org.

