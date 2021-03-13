Edith Stephenson Davis celebrated her 100th birthday on March 10, 2021.
She was born March 10, 1921, in Norfolk, Va., to John and Essie May Stephenson. Her family returned to North Carolina, living in Davidson and Forsyth counties before moving to a farm near Niagra in 1931. Her father ran a store for a year at the corner of W. Pennsylvania Avenue and Bennett Street (presently Fish Co.) before becoming a U.S. marshal.
Davis graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1939 and Kings Business College in 1941. She married Jonas “Joe” Davis in 1947, staying with him for 71 years, until his death in 2018. She worked for the county ABC Board for 31½ years before retiring in 1983. Except for 18 months in Germany in the early 1960s, Davis has called Moore County home since 1931, and can still tell stories about the area.
Her “baby” sister, son, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces helped her celebrate this milestone birthday.
