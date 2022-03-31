Former professional golfer, writer and broadcaster with NBC Sports, and former host on the Golf Channel, David Feherty is coming to Bradshaw Performing Arts Center April 6-7, at 7 p.m. The first evening is sold out and there are fewer than tickets available for the Thursday, April 7 event.
Feherty was born in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland. He turned professional in 1976 and spent most of his playing career in Europe, where he won five times and finished in the top ten twice in the European Tour’s Order of Merit, placing tenth in 1989 and eighth in 1990. He spent 1994 and 1995 playing mainly on the PGA Tour in the U.S., and the best result on the tour was a second place finish at the 1994 New England Classic. David represented Ireland in international competition and captained the victorious 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup team and played for Europe on the 1991 Ryder Cup team.In 1997, David retired from the tours and became an on-course reporter and golf analyst.
The first episode of “Feherty,” debuted in 2011, as the most-watched premiere for an original series in Golf Channel history. The show spanned over five seasons and in 2014, Feherty was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio Host category.
That same year, he took his act on the road and shared great stories from the behind the scenes in “Feherty — Live Off Tour.”
Purchase tickets for the Thursday, April 7, event at Owens Auditorium at BPAC, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, at TicketMeSandhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.