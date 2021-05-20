PURVIS

Jenny Purvis (left), Mallie Clara Purvis, Harriett Riley and Nancy Collins

 COURTESY OF NANCY COLLINS

The Alfred Moore Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Southern Pines, announced the DAR Good Citizens Award for North Moore High School senior Mallie Clara Purvis, daughter of Jerry and Jenny Purvis.

This senior was selected by her school for having the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

In addition, the DAR Good Citizen Award requires the applicant to write up to a 550 word essay, within a two-hour time limit, without assistance of reference materials. The topic this year was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”

Purvis’ submission then went on to win the award for District V, competing against 12 other entries. Purvis attended the Chapter’s April zoom meeting and read her essay. In May, she received certificates, a pin, and a monetary award at her school from Chapter Regent Harriett Riley and Nancy Collins, the awards chairwoman.

“The daughters of the Chapter are immensely proud of Mallie and wish her much success in her future endeavors,” says Collins.

