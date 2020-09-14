“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” These words, written 233 years ago, are the Preamble to our U.S. Constitution.
Constitution Week, set for Sept. 17–23, celebrates the signing of this founding document. The U.S. Constitution is the oldest constitution still in active use in the world today and is the basic document of our republic, which protects the individual liberties of all citizens through written law. Ways to commemorate the Constitution’s anniversary event can include reading beyond its Preamble to understand the structure of the three branches of our representative government. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Fly your American flag proudly throughout the week. Churches, schools, and other institutions and homes with bells are encouraged to ring them loudly at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 to mark the time of the signing when the delegates emerged from what is now known as Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and bells pealed in celebration.
Too, this Constitution Week and beyond gives a good opportunity to get more familiar with what is in the Constitution. For instance, does it surprise you that the Constitution does not give the right to have cases heard by a jury of “my” peers? The Constitution does not have the words “separation of church and state” anywhere in it. The only crime that is defined in the Constitution is treason — specifically, adhering to or giving comfort to the enemies of the United States. The Constitution neither prohibits nor encourages that the president and the vice president be from the same party.
Temperance Smith Alston Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, provides this announcement for Constitution Week 2020. For information about the chapter, Jacqueline Wade can be contacted by email at mjacquelinew2122@gmail.com. To test your knowledge on the Constitution and its history, make a visit to www.constitutionfacts.com.
