The Sophisticated Ladies, a senior Rockette-style Dance Troupe, have rehearsed and performed through these pandemic times.
In 2021, the dancers have performed at Penick Village Assisted Living, Quail Haven Skilled Nursing, Coventry House, Encore Theatre, and the Christian Women’s Connections brunch at Pinehurst Country Club.
At the Encore Center, the dancers were the opening act for “Steel Magnolias” and performed “All That Jazz” with the Teen Choral and Dance Ensemble. At all the venues, the Sophisticated Ladies danced to the Broadway songs “Mame,” “St. Louie Blues March” and “City Lights.”
The 50- to 80-year-old dancers use sparkling costumes and energetic precision choreography to entertain at retirement homes, local organizations, and community charity events.
The Sophisticated Ladies kept the group going through hard work, determination, and creatively using safety techniques to protect the dancers and their audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.