You can learn line dancing in November or become a better cook and entertainer through seven culinary classes at Sandhills Community College in the Continuing Education’s Creative Living division’s classes.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email.
Line Dancing
For those interested in improving their talent and confidence on the dance floor, “Line Dancing – Beginner/Beginner+” is for them. This class will be held online. The latest in country music will move us through fun choreographed dances. After six weeks, students will feel fearless on the dance floor at any party or event.
Participants will log into “Line Dancing – Beginner/Beginner+” on Mondays, Nov. 9-Dec. 14, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $75.
Culinary
Channel your country roots in “Biscuits and Gravy” to prepare some homemade biscuits and different Southern gravy. We go from Texas all the way to the Carolinas exploring meat and potato accompaniments. Students will also use their homemade biscuit for our Southern sausage gravy.
Held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 4-6 p.m., “Biscuits and Gravy” will cost $75.
Students will learn easy Instapot meals in the class “Instapot Winners.” Meals that students can prepare with very little physical work will be taught. Held on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4-6 p.m., this class will cost $75.
In “Pie Making,” students will learn how to make their favorite pies just in time for Thanksgiving. The class will focus on pumpkin and pecan pies. Held on Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Students will learn the parts of the cow and where the cuts of meat the butcher puts on the shelf is commonly named in “Beef Preparation and Cookery.” Students will learn the preparation techniques and thought process behind each cut. Maximizing flavor and having little waste are the goals of any chef. We will pan-sear beef medallions and baked asparagus in this class.
Held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, “Beef Preparation and Cookery” will cost $75.
In “Healthy Thanksgiving Sides,” students will learn how to make three traditional sides in a much healthier way so they don’t feel guilty about having seconds. Held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, “Healthy Thanksgiving Sides” will cost $75.
In “Truffles” students will learn how to make truffles, flavored truffles, and will bring home a little sample box of their creations. Held on Friday, Nov. 20, this class will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
