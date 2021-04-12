My introduction to dance happened when I was enrolled in Dr. Fred Weber’s Dancing School in Oceanside, N.Y., when I was in the sixth grade.
His classes were held on the second floor of the Salamander Hall Fire House. The students were accompanied by a pianist and learned steps to the waltz, Lambeth walk and the fox trot, if memory serves. Dr. Weber frowned upon the Lindy Hop, which I experienced later in life.
The one thing I quickly learned was that I was not going to be another Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly. My mother soon suggested I take up the violin. Needless to say, I did not become another Jascha Heifetz either.
I next encountered dance when early in my business career, I became the account executive at Donahue and Coe Advertising Agency for the Radio City Music Hall. From my office windows on the 26th floor of the RKO Building, I could look down in good weather and see the Rockettes practicing outdoors on a large deck many floors below. In those days Music Hall patrons were offered not only a top-notch film to watch, but also stirring music played on the world’s largest Wurlitzer organ. A full symphony orchestra performed. The Corps de Ballet danced and of course, patrons were thrilled by precision, high-kicking dances mastered by the famed Rockettes.
Since the height of the Great Depression in 1932, the Music Hall has been “America’s Showplace.” For decades, the Music Hall’s Easter and Christmas offerings have drawn millions of enthusiastic fans. (Tickets may now be ordered for its 2021 November and December Christmas Spectacular performances, with prices from $50 to $225.)
I was introduced to another side of dance when I married Betty Jane Duval Stein, who after graduation from Syracuse University, studied to be a ballerina. B.J. became a good friend of Martha Graham, a famed ballet pioneer in Manhattan and appeared on Broadway and across the country as a professional dancer and ice skater. Before we retired and moved here, B.J., along with Joanne Woodward, was a member of the board of directors of several ballet companies in New York City, including the famed Paul Taylor Dancers. Betty also served on the board of the brilliant Jose Limon Dance Company, now located in San Jose, California. Her first cousin, Barrie Chase, danced with Fred Astaire in several films, including his last screen performance.
When we moved to Pinehurst from Greenwich, Conn., we discovered that Jonnnie Ryon, Betty’s closest friend from childhood in Great Neck, Long Island, was a devoted member of the Sophisticated Ladies here. We attended many of their precision dance performances. The talented group was started by Barbara Hamm, a former member of The Rockettes, in February 1992.
In the years since its founding, the Sophisticated Ladies have been directed by Gerry Moss, Jo Ann Olson, Jo Ann Duncan, Jan Carey and currently by 23-year member, Angie Huber. They have performed before thousands of appreciative audiences for three decades, giving inspired dance programs to appreciative residents of retirement homes, civic groups and even at special birthday parties. COVID-19 has not inhibited the ladies from demonstrating their well-admired “kick line” steps, inspired by The Rockettes. Last July 4th, they did an outside show in 85-degree heat, wearing masks. They will be performing again at Penick Village this May.
My good friend Jo Ann Duncan tells me that she danced with the group for 25 years and loved every minute of it. She has also found time to enjoy ballroom, tap, square and round dancing in the Sandhills.
We who live in the Sandhills have an especially rich cultural heritage. As the virus abates it will be great to again sample myriad dance and music options that will again be providing great enjoyment. The good news is that local entertainment will again feature the talents of The Sophisticated Ladies. Women interested in joining their ranks may call Angie Huber at (910) 673-7383.
Paul R. Dunn lives in Pinehurst and is reached at paulandbj@nc.rr.com.
