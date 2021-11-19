Anthony Plunkett noticed when he dropped his children off at Pinehurst Elementary School via the car line that the welcome staff were primarily female.
“As I began to get more involved in the school’s PTA, I thought it might be nice if one morning, the kids saw all “dads” standing there to help them out of their cars and greet them,” he says. “The idea of ‘Dolphin Dads’ was two-fold: It would provide teachers and staff at PES a small break in the morning to prepare for their day of teaching, and it would allow the students to see their fathers participate in a role that has been historically identified with women.”
Plunkett says that as a father and parent at PES, he believes that this has been a successful program that has provided dads an opportunity to participate in their child’s educational experience.
“I use the term “dad” loosely,” he says. “Any male figure of importance in the child’s life can participate. We have had grandfathers, cousins and uncles take part.”
Dolphin Dads typically occurs once a month. In November, as a tribute to Veteran’s Day, many of the fathers who participate are either active duty or retired from the military and are encouraged to wear their uniforms.
“PES is a Purple Star school, so this is just one simple way we show support for members of the military,” says Plunkett. “It also allows our children a proud moment of seeing their fathers in uniform.
“Dolphin Dads was instituted several years ago, but was paused due to COVID-19 restrictions,” says Ashlee Ciccone, principal of PES. “We are delighted to have our dads back on campus participating in our carpool greetings every month — they bring big smiles and a sense of fun in the line. Every time we have an opportunity to get any of our parents here on campus is a win, and those dads coming really early in the morning to start the day off with smiles is extra special.”
Teachers say that Dolphin Dads should be a weekly event. “The kids are always surprised and happy to see dads in the carpool line.”
