The Marketplace on Sunrise Square returns for a special Cupid Crawl event Saturday, Feb. 6 from noon to 4 p.m.
With numerous small businesses and artisans displaying their merchandise on the Sunrise’s park beside the theater, the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts will be a snap to find. And the shopping doesn’t end at the Sunrise. Many downtown Southern Pines businesses will be participating in the Crawl with treats and special discounts.
Cupid Crawl is the brainchild of Crystal Eads-Brown of Marie and Marcele Boutique who launched the event in 2020.
“Cupid Crawl is a way to support downtown Southern Pines businesses while offering a festive Valentine’s Day shopping event for the community,” says Eads-Brown. “We’ll be offering shoppers free adult beverages, snacks and a peek at our new spring arrivals as well as great discounts on many items in the boutique.”
In addition to the downtown brick and mortar businesses, the following local merchants will be on the Sunrise park in pop-up shops: Carolina Belle Boutique, Casual Collective Shoppe and Design, Elizabeth Darcy, Form V Chocolates, Haute Moms Dinner Club, Ithika Acres Creamery, Junk ’N Java Antiques, Kay’s Candles and Melts Collection, Lily’s Quilts, Marie and Marcele Boutique, McRae Designs, Pinecones Field Hockey Club, PineLife, Sam and Sea Artistry, Shining Crystals Handmade Jewelry, Silverwear Handcrafted Jewelry, Sugar Mae Craft and Wavy Boutique.
At the Marketplace, vendors and shoppers will be required to wear masks at all times. The number of shoppers on the Sunrise Square will be monitored and controlled with separate entrances and exits. Pop-up shops will be spaced 10-15 feet apart for easier social distancing.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the Marketplace’s Cupid Crawl will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.
More information is available on the Sunrise or Marie Marcele Boutique Facebook pages, at SunriseTheater.com, or by contacting the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.