Celebrating each cultures unique creativity, talent and entrepreneurship is the theme for the 2022 Cultural Arts Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m., at the West Southern Pines Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines.
Sponsored by the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the festival offers community members a chance to network and learn about new opportunities. Featured performers include Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, African diem be drumming with Michael Fairley and Davion McAllister, Eclectic Soul with the Lambert sisters, The Redemption Choir and the Royal Travelers Quartet. The Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe will be storytelling with children, African queen Nukie Aku Opata will speak, and a special appearance with a Native American Welling honoring Pocahontas is planned.
The late Herman Thompson, a trail-blazing Southern Pines lawyer who for many years was the only Black lawyer in Moore County, will also be honored during the event. An Army veteran who was active in the civil rights movement in the late 1960s, Thompson’s offices were on Gaines and Bennett streets. He died in August, at the age of 91.
“Mr. Thompson was such a delight,” said Kim Wade, with the West Southern Pines Civic Club. “We wanted to take this time to honor him.”
Other festival activities include a showing of the Rebirth of West Southern Pines presentation inside the West Southern Pines Center’s library, honoring the C-City Riders, a Black motorcycle organization, and the N.C. Rangers, a Black cowboy riding group from the Hoffman area. Up to 30 horses and riders are expected to attend. There will also be a craft vendor area, a bouncy house and food trucks.
“At the center we are creating a business complex. We are promoting entrepreneurship and want people to see all the things that others are doing, particularly when it comes to neighborhood businesses,” Wade said. “That is one of the things we are trying to do through the center to encourage the local economy and supplement the incomes of people within the community.”
The annual arts festival was initiated by the West Southern Pines Civic Club in the 1970s, and was revived in 2017. More recently, it was rescheduled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. During this same period, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust was able to acquire the former Southern Pines school campus.
“Thank God we are able to do this festival once again where it originated,” Wade added. “We want people to come and eat, listen to music and enjoy this time of fellowship.”
No tickets are required. This is a free festival event that is open to the public.
