Eclectic Soul

Aleigha and Ajahnah Lambert will perform as Eclectic Soul during the Cultural Arts Festival, Oct. 8, at West Southern Pines Center

 CONTRIBUTED

Celebrating each cultures unique creativity, talent and entrepreneurship is the theme for the 2022 Cultural Arts Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m., at the West Southern Pines Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines.

Sponsored by the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the festival offers community members a chance to network and learn about new opportunities. Featured performers include Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, African diem be drumming with Michael Fairley and Davion McAllister, Eclectic Soul with the Lambert sisters, The Redemption Choir and the Royal Travelers Quartet. The Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe will be storytelling with children, African queen Nukie Aku Opata will speak, and a special appearance with a Native American Welling honoring Pocahontas is planned.

