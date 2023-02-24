St. Patrick’s Day is not the only thing you’ll be celebrating in March. Treat your taste buds to a delicious culinary class offered by Sandhills Community College Workforce Continuing Education Department. Start your jam and canning journey, dive into the world of bread or build a charcuterie board to impress. Dinners are made easy with our sheet pan class, unlock your bartending skills and learn how to handle food and sanitation safely. Cook up more than corned beef and cabbage this month.
In “Bartending,” students will learn the basics of bartending as a profession or for leisure. Topics include popular mixed drinks, wine, utensils, glassware, fruit cutting, bar procedures and ABC laws. Held Saturdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
“ServSafe Food Safety and Sanitation” is recommended for all food service facilities, including supervisory personnel, culinary professionals and food service staff. Learn the basics of food handling safety and facility sanitation requirements. Held Mondays and Tuesdays, March 20-28, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.; this class will cost $75 plus the cost of the text.
In “Multi Grain Breads,” students will explore how to make nutritious multi grain breads using simple techniques. Join chef Martin Brunner as he teaches and shares his 5-grain recipe and learn how to bake it yourself at home. Held Friday, March 17, from 3 to 6 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
“Sourdough Bread” will teach students how to catch, grow and bake bread with their own sourdough culture. Wild yeast is all around us, and chef Brunner will show you how to harness the right strand to naturally leaven your bread. This is a two-day course, and you will learn to make wheat and rye sourdough using organic flour sourced from Lindley Mills, Graham. Held Thursday and Friday, March 2-3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., this class will cost $150.
“Hand Pies/Empanadas” will teach you how to make these little bites of goodness. Learn to make a savory hand pie with hamburger meat and cheese filling and a second hand pie with a yummy apple filling. Held Monday, March 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
“Charcuterie Boards” is a hands-on class explaining the step-by-step process of making beautiful charcuterie boards for any occasion. Each student will take home their one-of-a-kind creation and ideas for more unique boards. Held Tuesday, March 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
In “Sheet Pan Dinners,” you will make a chicken fajita sheet pan dinner, an Italian sausage with vegetable sheet pan dinner and a sheet cake for dessert. Held Wednesday, March 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
“Jams and Canning” will prepare you for canning season with a hands-on lesson in jam making and water bath canning. Learn proper canning techniques while making your own sweet and savory jams. You will take home recipes and jam. Held Tuesday, March 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes and do not require an application. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.m Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/wce/cereg.html. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
Upcoming Semester
The next semester for curriculum/college credit classes begins on March 13. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Boys and Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys and Girls Club. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. The club is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon or evening classes, those who need study time, need to utilize the computer lab or work on projects. The cost is $40 per child per year.
In addition, there is a drop-in club from 6 to 9 p.m., for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes or needing to meet for group projects or other academic reasons. Dinner will be provided for the children. This drop-in club is free.
