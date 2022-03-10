The CSS Neuse Center will unveil its final phase of permanent exhibits to the public on Saturday, March 12. Titled “The Civil War in Eastern North Carolina,” these exhibits examine a variety of aspects of the Civil War including causes, military engagements and personalities, and the involvement of African Americans and women.
The CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center will offer free admission and host a full day of special events in celebration of the exhibit opening. Speakers Wade Sokolosky and Joel Cook will present on the Battle of Wyse Fork and North Carolina U.S. Colored Troops respectively. From 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sokolosky will take 28 participants on a guided bus tour of the Battle of Wyse Fork. The bus tour is a ticketed event at $10 per person. Purchasing information can be found by contacting the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center directly or by visiting their Facebook page.
The CSS Neuse is the only remaining commissioned Confederate ironclad above water. It was part of a new technology that the Confederacy used to combat the superior manpower and firepower of the Union Navy. Learn about this technological advance and warfare in eastern North Carolina at the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center. The Confederate Navy launched the CSS Neuse attempting to gain control of the lower Neuse River and New Bern, but ultimately destroyed the vessel to keep it out of Union hands.
There will be staff members and reenactors providing living history demonstrations throughout the museum on Saturday, March 12. The CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretive Center is located at 100 N. Queen St., Kinston. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior/active military, $3 for students (ages 3-12), ages 2 and under free.
The CSS Neuse Center is within the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
