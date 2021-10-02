The Cruisin’ the Park car show, presented by The Friends of Aberdeen Library and chaired by Jewel and Robbie Monroe, returns after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event will be held at the Aberdeen Lake Park on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m.

“Come out and stroll among dozens of hot rods, antique and vintage cars,” says a spokesman.

Food and beverages will be for sale, a DJ will provide music, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes. Admission is free.

Judges will select the Top 25, Best of Show and Lady’s Choice, with winners announced prior to the end of the show time.

“Bring the family and enjoy the fall weather of Moore County, all while helping a nonprofit organization,” says the spokesman.

The mission of Friends of Aberdeen Library is to raise funds to provide expanded library services via a new library to citizens of Aberdeen and surrounding area. Organized in 2014, the group has raised money and purchased the land and continues to raise money to begin construction.

Sponsorships are available at four levels and sponsors will benefit from the publicity prior to and during the show.

For more information, contact Robbie or Jewell Monroe at (910) 281-3092, Janet Peele at (910) 944-1896 or Betsy Moffield at (910) 944-2547.

