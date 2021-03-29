Food tells a story: The Halloween pumpkin. The Yule log. Eve’s apple. Sometimes the story draws on history: The Boston Tea Party. The Irish potato famine. Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” Nowhere is food more symbolic than at Easter-Passover, which often overlap.
This year, Passover began on March 27 and ends on April 4, Easter Sunday.
Food symbols relate the story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egyptian bondage, also of Jesus sharing bread and wine at the Last Supper, thought to be a Passover seder: Unleavened bread (matzo) represents the hasty exit, hot cross buns, the crucifixion. Common to both — eggs, a pagan symbol for the circle of life.
Passover has always been a joyous eight-day food extravaganza challenging the home cook, since leavening is forbidden and wheat flour must be baked into matzo then ground into meal for cakes leavened with beaten egg whites.
Recipes have changed little since Grandma wielded the spatula.
Not for Carol Pierce, a local cook (also The Fresh Market’s wine lady), who grew up Baptist in New Jersey. She is an organist by profession and teaches cooking, ethnic and otherwise, at Temple Beth Shalom in Jackson Springs, where she also attends services.
This food outreach illustrates Pierce’s personality: “I have an inquiring mind; I love people, talking to people. It was part of my upbringing,” she says.
Her crossover came about through exposure, rather than marriage or conversion.
“I’ve cooked and baked all my life,” Pierce says. She grew up in an ethnic area; her first experience with Judaism was a clothing store owned by a Shapiro family.
“I remember the girls had the most beautiful black hair,” she says.
By her late teens, Pierce was playing the organ for customers at a Jewish restaurant on the boardwalk. During breaks, she spent time with the chefs, in the kitchen. Eventually, Jewish friends invited her to their homes during Passover, which didn’t interfere with enjoying her mother’s Easter ham.
Pierce’s tastes broadened as she performed in various hotels, but something about the palette, the flavors of Jewish and later Israeli dishes captured her imagination.
“At a shopping center in Bethlehem, the array of spices, the colors and smells were like looking at a daybreak or sunset,” Pierce says.
She ate St. Peter’s fish at the kibbutz overlooking the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus distributed loaves and fishes.
After returning home Pierce prepared a shabbat (sabbath) dinner for friends.
…
Pierce and her husband Donald moved to Pinehurst in 2003. He designed their house around an enormous kitchen, to her specifications. She found temple through a customer at Fresh Market, whom she offered to accompany to services.
“My mother was very religious, so I had studied the Old Testament,” she says. “I was welcomed as a guest.”
People recognized her from Fresh Market. Besides, she always brought a sweet for the reception, called Oneg Shabbat, meaning “Sabbath pleasure.” Sticky buns became a congregation favorite.
“That started my relationship,” Pierce says. “The Jewish community I’m associated with is so loving and accepting.”
After Donald died in 2019, the congregation installed a remembrance plaque.
…
For centuries, persecution and expulsion scattered Jews across the globe resulting in two major branches: Sephardic (Spain, North Africa, Middle East) and Ashkenazi (Russia, Eastern, Central and Western Europe). Each branch adopted local ingredients and methods. European (later American) Jews eat potato pancakes fried in oil for Hanukkah, while Israelis eat jelly doughnuts, also fried in the symbolic oil. Both branches adhered to kosher laws, which forbid consumption of pork, shellfish, beef hindquarters and mixing dairy products with meat — all based on Biblical precepts of cleanliness, health and kindness.
Regional adaptations were not lost on American cookbook authors who injected humor into “The Kosher Cajun Cookbook” and “Kosher Southern Style” with cover illustration of an orthodox chef and a Confederate officer stirring the same pot.
The eight days of Passover represent a convergence of the two branches with matzo, sweet wine and matzo balls (dumplings) floating in chicken soup appearing on tables where English, French, German, Spanish, Yiddish or Hebrew are spoken.
…
Pierce’s reading leans toward more traditional Jewish cookbooks, including one by a Holocaust survivor who, while starving, transcribed cherished recipes. “I read it cover to cover,” she says. “The effect was like a bolt of lightening.”
In it she found a rice pudding similar to something made by her (non-Jewish) mother-in-law.
“I made it for a Hanukkah dinner, in honor of Holocaust survivors,” she says.
Pierce keeps wine made in Jerusalem by a Russian Jew in her wine cellar. When Easter and Passover fall during the same week, she might prepare brisket for a seder and shift to ham followed by lemon meringue pie for Easter Sunday. This year, Pierce will participate in temple’s Zoom seder. Since her stepsons and grandchildren live elsewhere, for Easter, she has invited guests to share stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, asparagus, a bean salad and strawberry shortcake.
Day-to-day Pierce, a vegetarian, prefers plain foods like sautéed cabbage, mac and cheese, potatoes any way. Her grandfather kept an oyster bed; she appreciates clams and oysters as well as the freshest fish.
…
Food not only tells a story but makes friends.
“We love Carol — she makes things very simple,” says Beth Shalom member Jackie Rosenblum, who has taken almost all Pierce’s classes with a group who call themselves Carol’s Cooks. “We feel she’s part of the congregation.”
Also chanting praise is Rabbi Kenneth Brickman of Temple Beth Shalom, who has enjoyed many meals at her table.
“I could write a book about Carol,” he says. “(Besides food) she is a student of spirituality and religion — more interested in those subjects than anybody I know. She made her other skills available to us at cooking classes, and we cooked together for a temple dinner. She contributed to Oneg Shabbat even when her husband was ill.”
Keeping alive a complicated faith-based cuisine rich in symbols in fast-paced secular modern life requires perseverance. Participants in “Cooking with Carol” classes prefer appetizers, salads and new-age dishes to brisket, kugel (noodle pudding), chopped liver, matzo balls and challah (braided egg bread).
What will they do when all the grandmas are gone? Cookbooks cannot convey flavors and aromas. Nor can a box on the doorstep filled with pre-measured and chopped ingredients with illustrated directions leave an imprint on the senses.
Appropriately, the last words belong to Rabbi Brickman: “I never walk away from Carol’s table without feeling spiritually enlightened and well-fed.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
