Lolly Webster holds the creche her late husband, Beverly, purchased for her. It is special to her because it was his last gift, discovered in his closet after he passed in 2003. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Lolly Webster remembers taking a bus with her mother to a faraway store in Miami, back in the early 1950s, to purchase her first creche.
“She said it had pretty faces,” recalls Webster, as she points to the well loved, time-worn Nativity scene that has a place of honor near the front door of her Southern Pines home. The heirloom is surrounded on all sides by more creches, from simple to elaborate, piled high on bookcases and homemade “mountain” scenes, all celebrating the Christmas story of Christ’s birth in a manger.
Webster and her daughter, Lori Hunter, believe the collection numbers around 700 tableaus, including ornaments, tapestries and even creches that adorn their holiday sweaters.
It takes several weeks to put the display together in early November, and nearly as long to pack it all up safely in late January.
Many of the Nativity sets were gifts from friends and family, others have been collected from yard sales and plenty more were acquired by Lolly and her late husband, Beverly, on their travels around the world.
“As we take them out, on the bottom of each baby Jesus we’ve written down who they are from and what year. It is the remembering of the people and the memories behind a lot of them,” says Hunter.
“It is like a scrapbook,” adds Webster. “So many people have given them to me that I just love. I enjoy sitting and looking at all of them.”
Webster’s husband was a military service member, and the couple moved around quite a bit, settling in Florida, Illinois, North Dakota, New York and Tennessee. When their children were little, Webster began growing her collection. At one point she had amassed 27 creches, enough to catch the attention of the local newspaper.
These days, her collection includes Nativity scenes from at least 40 countries. A newer favorite, from Guatemala, looks like a Christmas tree but has a hidden creche underneath, like a Russian nesting doll.
Her tiniest creche is the size of a robin’s egg, and made from a piece of pink onyx. Her most expensive is a Willow Tree set, a gift from her church in Tennessee.
Another creche was once owned by the songwriter Skeeter Davis; a rare collectible that Webster scooped up at a yard sale at the singer’s home. “It’s my only one from a famous person,” she smiles.
One yard sale yielded a $1 needlepoint Nativity set, and another from a family member who found a $6 carved wooden blanket chest at an estate sale.
On her television is a small handcrafted scene gifted to her from an employee of Aberdeen Exterminating, who returned a second time with yet another creche for her collection.
A custom metal tree between the living room and her kitchen displays 76 hanging creche ornaments. Nearby is a larger Nativity with a Black Mary and Joseph and Christ Child, a purchase from the 1970s that Webster and her late husband made together.
After he passed away in 2003, she was cleaning out his closet when she stumbled upon a lighted creche she realized he’d purchased and was planning to give her for Christmas later that same year.
“That made it so special to me,” she says. “He would always find one when we traveled and buy it as a souvenir of our trip.”
Other favorites include a postcard-sized creche made out of dried kudzu leaves, and a hand painted set given to her by a former client she assisted while working for the Department of Social Services.
“I helped people who had so little. She didn’t have money to buy food and here she made this gift for me. It is another one that is really special to me,” Webster says.
However, it is a large German Nativity scene given to her by her daughter while she was serving in the Air Force that is the centerpiece of Webster’s collection and home. It is also the only creche that she keeps on display year round.
At the end of January, all the others will be carefully boxed up and stored in her guest room.
“What I love is all the different ones given to me by different people. That is what makes them special,” Webster says. “I sit here and enjoy them.”
