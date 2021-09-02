Nurture your inner artist with a slew of art classes, immerse yourself in yoga or tai chi, master a new cooking technique and more. There’s plenty of classes to choose from in Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Center for Creative Living this September
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.
Arts and Hobbies
“Beekeeping for Beginners” is perfect for those curious about beehives or the irreplaceable value of honeybees in our food system. Build a foundation as a beginner beekeeper. Students will learn about beekeeping equipment, the biology of the honeybee, how to treat and deal with bee stings, what to do when a swarm occurs, general management of beehives, how to extract honey, and how to identify and treat bee diseases.
Held on Thursdays, Sept. 2-Oct. 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., “Beekeeping for Beginners” will cost $75.
“Landscape Design for the Sandhills” is for illustrating the principles of landscape design. Students will learn how to properly maintain plant materials, and how to complete a design of their own. Proper maintenance will be taught.
Held on Thursdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m., “Landscape Design for the Sandhills” will cost $75.
“Investigating Watercolor” is for beginners or those with limited watercolor experience. Class will begin with the painting of a still life, floral or landscape. Students can bring a landscape photo to reproduce. Techniques to control and work with water will be demonstrated. Students will learn techniques for flowers, trees, rocks and skies.
Held on Thursdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 21, from 1-4 p.m., “Investigating Watercolor” will cost $90.
In “Creative Card Making” students will learn how to create cards in this new class for beginners and casual or avid crafters. Learn how to properly use inks, stamps and papers. Participants will become inspired with creative layouts, designer series paper, embellishments and tools. Watercolor and textured embossing folders will be utilized. Learn various techniques as students make three to five 3-5 cards each session.
Held on Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 6. from 3-5 p.m., “Creative Card Making” will cost $60.
“Learn to Draw” is designed to gently immerse beginners into drawing and serve as a refresher course for artists who want to brush up on fundamentals. Students will develop and grow skills required while improving both technical and artistic understanding. Explore illustration, design, photography and more. Topics include composition, subject matter, shading techniques and perspective.
Held on Tuesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 9, from 9-11 a.m., “Learn to Draw” will cost $75.
In “ABC’s of Gardening in the Sandhills,” students will learn how to grow and care for plants in the Sandhills. Topics will include soil, water, pruning and fertilization.
Held on Tuesdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 5, from 3-5 p.m., “ABC’s of Gardening in the Sandhills” will cost $75.
“Quilting for Beginners” will introduce participants to the basics of quilting. Fabric and pattern selection, cutting, piecing, sewing, quilting and binding your own quilt will be taught. Various techniques and methods such as patchwork and paper piecing, applique, curves and others will be demonstrated. Students can progress at their own pace. Students will need a working sewing machine, basic sewing supplies, thread and fabric.
Held on Wednesdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 10, from 5:30-8 p.m., “Quilting for Beginners” will cost $115.
Dance
“Mindful Yoga” is one of the three major forms of formal meditation techniques blending yoga and mindfulness concepts to create an opportunity to make the mind/body/spirit connection while building strength and flexibility. Yoga poses are held between 30 seconds to one minute. Students need to be able to get up and down from the floor on their own. This course is suitable for all skill levels.
Held on Thursdays, Sept. 2-Nov. 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., “Mindful Yoga” will cost $78.
“Yin/Vinyasa Flow Yoga” style builds flexibility, strength and balance in the body and mind, and decreases unhealthy stress responses in everyday life. Instructor is a clinical therapist and incorporates grounding and centering techniques throughout the practice. Comprehensive instruction will help students find body alignment. Meditative practice matches breath to movement. All levels welcome; modifications provided as needed.
Held on Wednesdays, Sept. 1-Dec. 8, from 9-10 a.m., “Yin/Vinyasa Flow Yoga” will cost $78.
“Tai Chi Basics” is a fun, non-competitive activity for all ages, combining movement, relaxation and breathing. Increase and enhance the flow of energy in the body. Improve balance and reduce stress to improve circulation and enhance both physical and mental well-being. Students will learn and practice the basic postures of the Tai Chi 24 Form/Beijing Form.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Nov. 22, from 4-5 p.m., “Tai Chi” will cost $120.
In “Tai Chi Practice,” students will improve and refine postures learned in Tai Chi Basics. Learn several Qi Gong exercises for enhanced stress reduction and improved wellness. Practice the Beijing Form (working knowledge required).
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Nov. 22, from 3-4 p.m., “Tai Chi Practice” will cost $120.
Film
“Samurai and Spaghetti Westerns” explores how Akira Kurosawa was influenced by John Ford, whose Westerns became some of our finest films. Kurosawa directed “The Seven Samurai,” which was remade as “The Magnificent Seven” by John Sturges. “The Hidden Fortress,” a fantasy with Western roots, was the inspiration for “Star Wars,” directed by George Lucas. “Yojimbo” was the inspiration for the Italian Western “A Fistful of Dollars,” directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood. “Unforgiven” uses both the principles of the Japanese and Italian film forms, and Eastwood made a film in Japanese, “Letters from Iwo Jima.”
Held on Thursdays, Sept. 2, 13 and 30, and Oct. 14 and 28, “Samurai and Spaghetti Westerns” will cost $55.
Finance
In “Financial Decision Making for Retirees,” topics will include investment and estate planning, income tax reduction and insurance planning, proper portfolio balance to reduce investment risk, getting more income from investments, reducing probate costs, and long-term care planning.
Held on Tuesdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 5, from 3-5 p.m., “Financial Decision Making for Retirees” will cost $35.
“The Justification of Taxation and Just Taxes” will touch on crucial topics. Attendees will learn the foundation for the government’s right to tax, what type of tax is fair compared to other types of taxes (flat tax vs. a progressive income tax) and how much is one’s ‘fair share.’ They will discuss whether one should be allowed to refuse to pay tax if they disagree with how the funds are used, if tax planning is morally acceptable or should there be limitations, and do taxpayers have rights. This course will help students in better understanding some of the fundamental issues surrounding taxation and help them evaluate tax proposals by politicians, not from a technical but rather from a principled perspective.
Held on Wednesdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17, from 2-4 p.m., “The Justification of Taxation and Just Taxes” will cost $65.
Languages
“French III – Advanced Conversational” focuses on the fundamental elements of the French language within a cultural context. Emphasis is placed on the progressive development of listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Upon completion, students will comprehend and respond with increasing proficiency to spoken and written French and manifest further cultural awareness. The prerequisite for this class is French II Conversation or prior experience.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6, from 6-8 p.m., “French III – Advanced Conversational” will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
“Spanish Beginning Conversation” will provide the foundation to asking and responding to simple questions using basic vocabulary. Engage in easy conversations and communicate in social, business and travel situations. Students will study a variety of basic written materials and master writing simple sentences needed in everyday life.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 7, from 6-8 p.m., “Spanish Beginning Conversation” will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
In “German Beginning Conversation” students will develop basic beginner vocabulary and idioms used in everyday situations. Students will engage in easy conversations and communicate in social, business and travel situations. Class will cover a variety of basic written materials and learn to write simple sentences needed in everyday life. Worksheets and helpful literature are provided.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m., “German Beginning Conversation” will cost $75.
Photography
In “Digital Photography Fundamentals,” students will take their photography skills from good to great. They’ll learn how to understand camera controls, and how to put a little of themselves into each photo. Classes will feature lectures, demonstrations, critiques and discussions.
Held on Tuesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 9, from 6-9 p.m., “Digital Photography Fundamentals” will cost $75. A second class will be offered on Wednesdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 10, from 9 a.m.-noon.
In “Take Fabulous iPhone Photos,” students will become skilled with the use of their iPhone camera and photo storage. They’ll learn how to take and edit photos, how to troubleshoot the most common issues and use the best photo apps available. The class will cover the principles of photography, the art of composition, how to find great lighting and advanced techniques. Classes will feature online lectures, demonstrations, critiques and discussions. Photo walks to nearby places will also be part of the class, allowing students to apply lessons.
Held on Thursdays, Sept. 16-Nov. 4, from 9 a.m.-noon, “Take Fabulous iPhone Photos” will cost $75.
Culinary
In “Grill Safety and Cookery,” students will learn how to keep their grill clean and safe. Additionally, students will learn how to prepare their grill before cooking and seasoning after cooking. Feel comfortable cooking with charcoal wood or gas. Students will also grill chicken breast and burgers to practice what was learned.
Held on Monday, Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m., “Grill Safety and Cookery” will cost $75.
In “Sous Vide,” students will learn a new cooking method and be introduced to a new way to eat great and have extra flavorful and moist meats. Held on Monday, Sept. 20, from 5-7 p.m., “Sous Vide” will cost $75.
In “Bar-B-Q” students will get their hands dirty and learn a little art of the South, pork shoulders and pork butts smoking low and slow. Hand shredded and of course smothered in our own North Carolina signature barbecue sauce.
Held on Monday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m., “Bar-B-Q” will cost $75. A second class will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 5-7 p.m.
In “Cake Decorating,” students will build and stack a 6-inch cake that has already been baked ahead of time, then frost the stacked cake and decorate it. Beginning with the basics, students will be shown how to decorate using cake combs as well as basic piping techniques.
Held on Friday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m., “Cake Decorating” will cost $75.
In “Advanced Truffles,” students will learn how to temper chocolate and use basic piping skills to decorate truffles. Class includes dipping in tempered chocolate and piping.
Held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 1-5 p.m., “Advanced Truffles” will cost $150.
In “Advanced Knife Skills,” students will master how to break down and filet a fish and break down a whole chicken. They’ll learn the technique of deboning a chicken leg, how to know when we need a flexible or rigid boning knife, and how to use these tools with precision. Baked fish filet to be prepared by students.
Held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m., “Advanced Knife Skills” will cost $75 plus the cost of text. A second class will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m.
In “Mini Eclairs and Mini Cream Puffs” students will start with making pate choux, then piping the pate choux on a sheet to bake. Students will make a filling with whipped cream and pre-made pastry cream, then learn how to dip the mini eclairs and cream puffs in a simple chocolate ganache that the class will make while the eclairs and cream puffs are baking.
Held on Monday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m., “Mini Eclairs and Mini Cream Puffs” will cost $75.
In “Instapot Winners,” students will look at different recipes and make some quick chicken parmesan in the Instapot. Held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 5-7 p.m., “Instapot Winners” will cost $75.
In “Gluten-Free Baking” students will learn how to bake without gluten or with gluten substitutes. Class will make incredible tasting pizza dough and cookies. Held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1-5 p.m., “Gluten-Free Baking” will cost $150.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
The second eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on Oct. 14. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. If you are new to Sandhills or are not currently enrolled in classes and find you don’t qualify for financial aid, we will award you $311 in guaranteed aid. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/secondeight21.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County.
High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.” High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
