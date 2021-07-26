Summer isn’t over yet. There’s plenty of classes to choose from in Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Center for Creative Living. Add new books to your reading list with Book Club, or enroll in cooking, dance or painting classes.
Arts and Hobbies
Enjoy stimulating discussion with other bibliophiles as we read and engage in conversation about one book each month in “Fall Book Club.” Books discussed will be: “The Girl with Seven Names: A North Korean Defector’s Story,” by Hyeonseo Lee, on Friday, Aug. 27; “Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory,” by David W. Blight, on Friday, Sept. 17; “The Remains of the Day,” by Kazuo Ichiguro, on Friday, Oct. 15; “The Dutch House: A Novel,” by Ann Patchett, on Friday, Nov. 19.
“Fall Book Club” is free, but registration is required.
“Landscape Painting” is for artists who desire to paint landscapes, particularly landscapes of the Sandhills area. Students will use a Sorolla or modern palette to bring the luminosity of memory, mystery and metaphor into their landscapes. Will look at master landscapes for tips and paint from photos or class examples. Students will analyze painting for design, simplification and flow of light.
Held on Tuesdays, Aug. 24-Sept 28, from 1-3 p.m., “Landscape Painting” will cost $90.
Dance
“Line Dancing – Beginner” is for the ultimate beginner. Class will begin with the basics, and students will be kicking up their heels before they know it.
Held on Tuesdays, Aug. 24-Sept. 28, from 6-8 p.m., “Line Dancing – Beginner” will cost $75.
“Line Dancing – Improver” is for non-beginner dancers. For students who have been dancing for some time and mastered basic steps, it’s time to tackle more complex moves. Students will experience more counts, fun moves and great music to move toward an improved foundation of dance.
Held on Wednesdays, Aug. 25-Sept 29, from 6-8 p.m., “Line Dancing – Improver” will cost $75.
Culinary
In “Introduction to Knife Skills,” students will learn handling and cutting techniques to ensure safety and efficiency with kitchen tools. Students will make quick potato hash with onion, peppers, bacon and cheddar cheese with our amazing knife cuts.
Held on Monday, Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m., “Introduction to Knife Skills” will cost $75.
In “Grill Safety and Cookery,” students will learn how to keep their grill clean and safe. Additionally, students will learn how to prepare their grill before cooking and seasoning after cooking. Feel comfortable cooking with charcoal wood or gas. Students will also grill chicken breast and burgers to practice what they learned.
Held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5-7 p.m., “Grill Safety and Cookery” will cost $75.
In “Sous Vide,” students will learn a new cooking method and be introduced to a new way to eat great and have extra flavorful and moist meats. Held on Monday, Aug. 30, from 5-7 p.m., “Sous Vide” will cost $75.
“Truffles” will teach students how to make flavored truffles. Students will bring home a little sample box of their creations. Held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 1-4 p.m., “Truffles” will cost $75.
In “Bar-B Q” students will get their hands dirty and learn a little art of the South: pork shoulder and pork butt smoking low and slow, hand shredded and of course smothered in our own North Carolina signature barbecue sauce.
Held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 5-7 p.m., “Bar-B Q” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
