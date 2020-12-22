Opportunities to learn abound this January in Sandhills Community College in the Continuing Education’s Creative Living classes. From yoga, to financial planning for retirees, photography, cooking classes and a lecture on pandemics, there’s something to pique your interest.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email.
Fitness
“Explore Yoga” is designed for all levels of interested participants. The online class is informative and engaging and designed for all levels. Class will include yoga physical activity, stress reduction techniques, and help students improve their strength and gain flexibility.
Participants will log into “Explore Yoga” on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 18-May 7, from 9-10:30 a.m. The cost is $264. A second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 19-May 11, from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost is $180.
“Restorative Yoga” is designed for all levels of interested participants. This online class is informative and engaging and designed for all levels. Class topics will include yoga physical activity, excess tension release, and restoring the nervous system.
Participants will log into “Restorative Yoga” on Fridays, Jan. 22-May 7, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The cost is $120.
“Meditation Exploration” is designed for all levels of interested participants. All yogis, beginner or advanced, will learn the tools to a regular meditation practice in this online class.
Participants will log into “Mediation Exploration” on Wednesdays, Jan. 20-May 5, from 7:45-8:45 a.m. The cost is $90.
Financial
Retirees’ financial concerns will be discussed in “Financial Planning for Retirees.” Included will be estate and insurance planning, income tax reduction and portfolio balance to reduce risk. Participants will learn how to get more income from investments, reducing probate costs and estate taxes, and long-term care planning.
Held on Wednesdays, Jan. 20-Feb. 17, from 3-5 p.m., the hybrid class “Financial Planning Retirees” will cost $35.
Personal Enrichment and Lecture Series
“Pandemics: Understanding the Past, Dealing with the Present, and Preparing for the Future” will explore the history of pandemics through the emergence of new infectious diseases, their global burden, and the factors enabling continued spread. Major pandemics including coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza, SARS, MERS, smallpox, Ebola, dengue, West Nile virus and Zika will be discussed in detail. Principles of detection, diagnosis, prevention, and control of these infectious diseases will be emphasized in a public health context. This online class will examine how well our public health agencies are preparing for the emergence of the next new pathogen (Disease X) using “lessons learned” from past pandemics. Supplemental reading materials and other references will be provided.
Participants will log into “Pandemics: Understanding the Past, Dealing with the Present, and Preparing for the Future” on Tuesdays, Jan. 26-March 16, from 10 a.m.-noon. This class is free, but registration is required.
Photography
In “Digital Photography Fundamentals,” students will take their photography skills from good to great. They will understand camera controls and learn to put a little of themselves into each photo. Classes will be lectures, demonstrations, critiques and discussions.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 26-March 4, from 6-8 p.m., “Digital Photography Fundamentals” will cost $75.
In “Getting to Know Your Digital Camera in a Day,” students will learn how to transform a dull snapshot into an artistic image. Participants will learn how to use settings other than auto and embrace their camera’s user manual. It is best if the student’s digital camera is new in the last five years.
Held on Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., “Getting to Know Your Digital Camera in a Day” will cost $75.
Culinary
In “Introduction to Knife Skills,” students will learn handling and cutting techniques to ensure their safety and efficiency with kitchen tools. They’ll make a quick potato hash with onion, peppers, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 5-7 p.m., “Introduction to Knife Skills” will cost $75.
In “Culinary Conversion,” students will dive into how we prepare the perfect amounts for our meal. Whether we are feeding 20 or just two, chefs will show you how they figure out exactly what we need every day. Students will prepare one protein, one starch, one vegetable and one fruit according to class size.
Held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 5-7 p.m., “Culinary Conversation” will cost $75.
In “Oodles of ‘Noodles,” students will turn three different vegetables into a “pasta” so that you can add an extra dose of vegetables to your meal that pack tons of flavor. Held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 4-7 p.m., “Oodles of ‘Noodles’” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.