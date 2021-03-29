This April, learn how to safeguard your retirement portfolio, or choose to elevate your culinary skills with a slew of cooking classes, with Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Center for Creative Living.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Financial
In “Investor Strategies for Retirees,” students will learn how to safeguard a retirement portfolio in uncertain times, and how to properly balance portfolios, asset allocation and asset location. Learn about dissect funds, safe stock market strategies, income during retirement, comparing investments and much more.
Held on Thursdays, April 22-May 13, from 3-5 p.m., “Investor Strategies for Retirees” will cost $35.
Culinary
In “Pie Baking,” students will learn to make a bourbon pecan pie and a cherry pie like the professionals. Students experiment with several different ways to design the top crust, including standard lattice.
Held on Friday, April 2, from noon-4 p.m., “Pie Baking” will cost $75.
In “Advanced Knife and Boning Skills,” students will master how to break down and filet a fish and break down a whole chicken. They’ll learn the technique of deboning a chicken leg, how to know when to use a flexible or rigid boning knife, and how to use these tools with precision to get the most out of their money. Baked fish filet will be prepared by students.
Held on Wednesday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m., “Advanced Knife and Boning Skills” will cost $75.
In “Molded Chocolates,” Chef Monica will teach students who to make and mold their own chocolates. Held on Friday, April 9, from noon-4 p.m., “Molded Chocolates” will cost $75.
In “Culinary Conversion,” the chef will show students how they figure out exactly what we need every day. Students will prepare one protein, one starch, one vegetable and one fruit, according to class size. Held on Wednesday, April 14, from 4-6 p.m., “Culinary Conversion” will cost $75.
Simple to cook, with some veggies sneaked in, the meals students will learn to prepare in “Kid Friendly Dinners” come together for a busy weeknight or a weekend full of activities. Held on Thursday, April 15, from 4-7 p.m., “Kid Friendly Dinners” will cost $75.
In “Breads,” students will learn how easy it is to make their own rolls and sandwich bread. Held on Friday, April 16, from noon-5 p.m., “Breads” will cost $150.
In “Instapot Winners” students will look at different recipes and make quick chicken parmesan in an Instapot. Held on Wednesday, April 21, from 5-7 p.m., “Instapot Winners” will cost $75.
In “Sous Vide” students will learn a new cooking method and be introduced to a way to eat great and have extra flavorful and moist meats. Held on Wednesday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m., “Sous Vide” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays,or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
