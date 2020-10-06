The temperatures might be cooling down, but things in the Creative Living division of Continuing Education at Sandhills Community College are heating up this October. This autumn you can learn how to paint like a master or line dance, protect your retirement, or further your knowledge of foreign languages, photography or cooking.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
Art and Hobbies
“Copy This Master Oil Painting by Sorolla” will explore the scintillating technique of Spanish master Sorolla. Students will learn how to use Sorolla’s pallet and how he designed, and make their colors vibrate. This class will be held online.
Participants will log onto “Copy This Master Oil Painting by Sorolla” on Tuesday, Oct. 20–Nov. 10, from 1–3 p.m. The cost is $65.
“Line Dancing – Improver/Intermediate” is for more non-beginner dancers. This class will be held online. For students that have been dancing for some time, and mastered the basic steps, it’s time to tackle more complex moves. We’ll experience more counts, fun moves, and great music, toward an improved foundation of dance
Participants will log into “Line Dancing – Improver/Intermediate” on Thursdays, Oct. 29–Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $75.
Financial
In “Retirement Protection,” rxplore retirement planning protection strategies within three weeks to include avoiding costly probate mistakes, long-term care and income planning, and investment strategies with a parachute.
“Retirement Protection” is a hybrid class, and will be offered on Tuesdays, Oct. 20–Nov. 3, from 3–5 p.m. The class will cost $35.
Languages
“Sign Language II” will include additional vocabulary allowing students to become more comfortable communicating with American Sign Language (ASL) in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community. Lessons include more in-depth facial expressions and non-verbal communication markers for both personal and workplace use. The prerequisite for this class is Sign Language for Beginners or prior experience.
Participants will log into “Sign Language II” on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 19–Nov. 18, from 6-–8 p.m. The cost is $75.
As a continuation of French Beginning Conversation, “French II Conversation” focuses on the fundamental elements of the French language within a cultural context. Emphasis is placed on the progressive development of listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Upon completion, students will comprehend and respond with increasing proficiency to spoken and written French and manifest further cultural awareness. The prerequisite for this class is French Beginning Conversation or prior experience.
Participants will log into “French II Conversation” on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 19–Nov. 18, from 6–8 p.m. The cost is $75 plus the cost of text.
“German II Conversation” is a continuation of German Beginning Conversation. Students who desire to expand their understanding of the fundamentals of the German language will thrive in this course. This class is outlined for students who are planning to travel or those who have distinct business needs. The prerequisite for this class is German Beginning Conversation or prior experience.
Participants will log into “German II Conversation” on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 20–Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $75 plus the cost of text.
“Spanish II Conversation” is created for students who wish to expand their knowledge gained from Spanish Beginning Conversation. These students will broaden their understanding of vocabulary and conversation used in everyday life, whether traveling to a Spanish-speaking country or communicating with a Spanish speaker. The prerequisite for this class is Spanish Beginning Conversation or prior experience.
Participants will log into “Spanish II Conversation” on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 26–Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $75 plus the cost of text.
Photography
In “Photo Sharing for Beginners,” students will learn how to download, upload, save, share and organize their photographs. They’ll create online photo memories that will last forever. Photos can be downloaded from email and social media websites. Physical photos can be uploaded by smartphone or digital camera. Photos can be shared with family via email, social media platforms, or file sharing systems. Create photo memories online (albums, calendars, cards) via various websites.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 27–Dec. 8, from 6–8 p.m., “Photo Sharing for Beginners” will cost $75.
In “Photo Walk,” students will combine water, night, light and a tripod for amazing photography. Students will learn how to use their tripod most effectively and create stunning long exposures of moving water and transition to a night sky.
Held on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4–9 p.m., “Photo Walk” will cost $60. This class will be held at CCNC.
Students will learn how to bring old photos back to life and organize and share them using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20 in “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20 for Beginners.” Students will learn how to create catalogs and albums, import and organize photos, perform basic editing, and use the Editor’s Quick and Guided modes. They’ll learn the basics of using layers for combining and correcting photos, and adding text and graphics. A flash drive 8GB or larger is recommended. The prerequisite for this class is a working knowledge of computers, using a mouse or pen tablet, and file management.
Offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 27–Nov. 24, from 6–8 p.m. “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20 for Beginners” will cost $75.
Culinary
In “Healthy Cooking,” students will learn how to prepare heart-healthy meals, including low-fat/low-sugar substitutes. Students will enjoy a healthy meal and take home more recipes to try on their own. Held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. –noon, this class will cost $75.
Students will learn to bake without gluten or with gluten substitutes in “Gluten Free Baking.” Students will make an incredible tasting pizza dough and cookies. Offered on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. –1 p.m., the cost is $75.
Held on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 4–7 p.m., “Cast Iron Skillet Meals” will cost $75.
Students will learn how to make their favorite pies just in time for Thanksgiving in “Pie Making.” The class will focus on pumpkin and pecan pies. Held on Friday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. –12:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Students will learn easy Instapot meals in “Instapot Winners.” Meals that students can prepare with very little physical work will be taught. Held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4–6 p.m., this class will cost $75.
In “Herbs and Spices,” students will mix, match and pair the wonderful world of herbs and spices. They’ll look at local produce and learn how to bring layers of flavor to their gardens, explore different meals and vegetables to find out what flavors work well together. Small bites and nibbles will be prepared by students.
Held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5–7 p.m., “Herbs and Spices” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or 9 a.m. –noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has installed additional hand sanitizing stations on campus, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is done twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
