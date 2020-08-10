Learn yoga or tai chi, receive direction in purchasing or using a camera, or discover Paleo and refine knife skills in these August start Sandhills Community College Creative Living classes. For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email.
Yoga and Tai Chi
“Explore Yoga” is designed for all levels of interested participants. This online course is informative and engaging and designed for all levels. The class will include yoga physical activity, stress reduction techniques, strength improvement as well as flexibility. Participants will log into “Explore Yoga” using their computers, tablets or mobile devices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Aug. 24-Dec. 11, from 9-10:30 a.m. The cost is $258. A second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 25-Dec. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. The cost is $174.
“Restorative Yoga” is designed for all levels of interested participants. This online course is informative and engaging and designed for all levels. Class will include yoga physical activity, excess tension release, and restoring the nervous system.
Participants will log into “Restorative Yoga” will be held online, Wednesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 9, from 3-5 p.m. The cost is $120.
“Meditation Exploration” is designed for all levels of interested participants. This online class will teach beginners or advanced the tools to a regular meditation practice. Students will calm their body, mind, and soul while finding awareness of their true being.
Participants will log into “Meditation Exploration” on Wednesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 9, from 3-4 p.m. The cost is $112.
“Tai Chi Basics,” held online, is a non-competitive activity for all ages combining movement, relaxation, and breathing. Students will improve and enhance the flow of energy in the body. This class promotes balance and reduces stress. Students will improve circulation and heighten both physical and mental well-being. Participants will learn and practice the basic postures of the Tai Chi 24 Form/Beijing Form.
Participants will log into “Tai Chi Basics” on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 25-Dec. 10, from 4-5 p.m. The cost is $145.
“Tai Chi Practice” is for non-beginning students who wish to continue to improve and refine postures learned in Tai Chi Basics. This online class adds various Qi Gong exercises for enhanced stress reduction and improved wellness. Working knowledge of the Beijing Form is required.
Participants will log into “Tai Chi Practice” on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 25-Dec. 10, from 3-4 p.m. The cost is $145.
Photography
“What Digital Camera Should I Buy?” will provide an overview of digital cameras currently on the market. Discussion will center upon camera types, accessories, cost, quality and which camera is right for your use and needs.
Held on Monday, Aug. 17, from 2-5 p.m., the class will cost $45.
“Getting to Know Your Digital Camera Better” will teach students how to better utilize their digital camera. Students will learn how to use more advanced settings and discover how to transform a dull snapshot into an artistic image. It is best if cameras are less than five years old.
Offered on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., this class will cost $45.
“Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20 for Beginners” will help students learn how to bring old photos back to life and organize and share them using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20. They will learn how to create catalogs and albums, import and organize photos, perform basic editing, and use the Editor’s Quick and Guided modes. Participants will learn the basics of using layers for combining and correcting photos and adding text and graphics. A flash drive 8GB or larger is recommended.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Sept. 28, from 1-3 p.m., the class will cost $75.
Culinary
“Paleo Meal Prep” is for those new to Paleo or seasoned veterans. The class will be healthy, tasty, and most importantly, full of flavor. Students will learn how to cook an Italian, Mexican, and breakfast dish, all in one night. Offered on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4-7 p.m., this class will cost $75.
“Knife Skills and Kitchen Equipment Intro” will teach handling and cutting techniques to ensure safety and efficiency with kitchen tools. Students will also create a quick potato hash with onion, peppers,, bacon and cheddar cheese with newly learned knife cuts. Held on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m., this class is also $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Preregister at sandhills.edu/cereg.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
