On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will host their largest fundraiser of the year, the Senior Arts and Crafts Fair. This is a free event that is open to the public.
Local crafters who sell their homemade items must be 50 years or older to purchase table space.
Sue Groves, SEC office assistant and organizer of the fair says, “Each year, I am blown away by the different types of beautiful items that these talented crafters have available for sale.”
Some of the one-of-a-kind hand-crafted treasures available are pottery, holiday ornaments, holiday decor, holiday items, home decor, old fashioned wooden toys, woodwork items, birdhouses, outside furniture, pine needle baskets, candles, soaps, jewelry, quilts, scarves, purses, clothing, hats, baked goods, honey, greeting cards, paintings, historical items, wreaths, and so much more.
The Sandhills Writers is an informal group of local authors who meet to discuss and share their writing. The diverse group includes poets, memoir writers, nonfiction and fiction writers, scriptwriters and journalists. Published members will have a sale table at the fair. Participating authors include Sandra Fischer, Irina Heisey, Kathleen Hubley, Jack Maisano and Marylou Roche. The work of William “Bill” Rose will also be represented in memoriam. His memoir, “A Wondrous Trajectory,” was published earlier this year shortly before his death. He was an active member of the group and any sales from his book will be donated to the Emmanuel Episcopal Organ Fund.
“All the proceeds raised for this event goes to whichever service/s we provide that may need additional funding for that fiscal year,” says Terri Prots, director of Aging Services.
The Dept. of Aging staff serve as parking lot detail, chefs and food servers for this event at the SEC. Prots makes several homemade pumpkin pies, SEC office assistant Cathy Burgess makes her famous homemade chicken and dumplings and Chris Pevia, the fitness coordinator, grills hamburgers and hot dogs. All food items are available for purchase on a first come, first served basis.
Face coverings are required to be worn, as is the case with all Moore County government facilities.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
