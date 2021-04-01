CPR for Health Care Providers will be offered through Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Public Safety division in April.

This class requires face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.

“CPR for Healthcare Providers” is for health care professionals who need to know how to perform CPR and other lifesaving skills in a wide variety of in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings.

Held on Saturday, April 17, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., “CPR for Health Care Professionals” will cost $50 plus a $4 card fee.

Registration

Seats are still available for this class. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.

For questions about this or other Public Safety classes, please contact Michelle Bauer, Fire and Rescue director, at (910) 695-3774 or bauerm@sandhills.edu; or Denise Cameron, Law Enforcement/EMS director, at camerond@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3944.

Campus Health Precautions

For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.

