Providing emergency care is of utmost importance in a society. A CPR for Health Care Providers class is beginning this October at Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Public Safety division.
This class requires face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.
“CPR for Health Care Providers” is geared toward health care professionals who need to know how to perform CPR and other lifesaving skills in a wide variety of in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. This class is open for all who are interested.
Offered on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., “CPR for Health Care Professionals” will cost $50 plus a $5 card fee.
Registration
To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
For questions about these or other Public Safety classes, contact Tess Regan, Fire and Rescue coordinator, at regant@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3774, or Denise Cameron, Law Enforcement/EMS director, at camerond@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.